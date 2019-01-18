Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crocodiles hatching at Hartley's Crocodile Adventures. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN
Crocodiles hatching at Hartley's Crocodile Adventures. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN
News

Croc farm hits back at Terri Irwin

by Daniel Bateman
18th Jan 2019 7:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE of the largest crocodile farms in Queensland is considering applying for a licence to start collecting croc eggs from the wild - if it can work with traditional owners.

Amendments to the Nature Conservation (Estuarine Crocodile) Conservation Plan, announced by the State Government late last year, will allow 5000 eggs to be harvested annually to approved licence holders.

Hartleys Crocodile Adventures co-owner Peter Freeman, whose 30-year-old croc farm south of Port Douglas can house up to 4000 crocodiles, said a licence application was under consideration.

"If we were going to do something, we'd prefer to do something with the traditional owners up in the Cape, to support them," he said. "We'd look towards Cape York to do it, not look locally."

Terri Irwin, who owns the Sunshine Coast-based Australia Zoo, has called on the government to reverse its decision to allow wild croc egg harvesting in Queensland, claiming the move will compromise croc populations.

"The Queensland State Government is destroying the future generations of an apex predator by allowing the removal of eggs from nests in our most pristine, wild environments," she said.

"This flies in the face of the most comprehensive research conducted on crocodiles.

"Compromising an apex predator initiates a trophic cascade effect, which will reduce the abundance of other animals in the ecosystem.

"The effect of this decision does not bode well for fishing and crabbing industries."

Mr Freeman, however, claimed the activity - introduced in the 1980s in the NT - had actually helped conserve croc populations in the Territory.

"It has ensured the protection of saltwater crocodiles, which are way off the endangered list in the NT, and protection of their habitat because those crocs are now an economic resource," he said.

"It also encourages people to protect the wetlands, and the most important thing is, it has now become a source of income for traditional owners.

"In Queensland, there is a big opportunity for traditional owners - especially up in the Cape - to get some employment and earn some money out of egg collection."

More Stories

australia zoo crocodiles terri irwin

Top Stories

    Top council staffer’s holiday on developer’s yacht

    premium_icon Top council staffer’s holiday on developer’s yacht

    News A council is reviewing its gifts policy after a senior staff member posted photos of herself holidaying on a developer’s 33-metre superyacht to social media.

    Queensland bowel cancer hotspots revealed

    premium_icon Queensland bowel cancer hotspots revealed

    News Regional areas across the country have higher rates

    Council reveals number of visitors to its Christmas event

    premium_icon Council reveals number of visitors to its Christmas event

    Council News Of the 12 nights for the event, three were cancelled due to weather.

    Designer has fingerprints all over Ipswich city

    premium_icon Designer has fingerprints all over Ipswich city

    Careers He has worked at council for more than 40 years.