Harry’s outstanding innings keeps Hornets in finals hunt

Ipswich Hornets batsman Harry Wood rescued his team with his second century of the Queensland Premier Grade competition. Picture: Gary Reid

"IT could be our last day or we live to fight another week''.

That's how Ipswich Hornets coach Aaron Moore summed up his team's Queensland Premier Grade finals hopes after Harry Wood ignited a crucial comeback with another magnificent century.

Wood's 111 off 267 deliveries came after the Hornets were 2/0 and 3/23 in a final round game they must win to secure a semi-final spot.

"It was an outstanding innings really,'' Moore said.

"On a pretty tough wicket, he made it look pretty easy.

"He was really patient.

"He didn't make a mistake until he got out. His decision making was unbelievable.''

In-form Hornets batsman Harry Wood. Picture: David Lems

It was Laidley-bred Wood's second century of the season and fifth for the Hornets.

The former Ipswich Grammar School student teamed with brother Jack to put on 66 before captain Anthony Wilson and Harry put on 48.

Harry and wicketkeeper Jake Cross added a vital 77 run stand to lift the Hornets out of trouble.

The home side was bowled out for 283 on Walker Oval at Amberley.

"We think that's a very good score with the outfield on a not so easy wicket,'' Moore said.

"It was seaming and spinning.''

Former Queensland batsman Bryce Street snared 5/76 for Sandgate Redcliffe.

In the other match that could impact the finals hopes of the sixth-placed Hornets, fifth-placed Wests made 291.

Former Marburg batsman Sam Truloff made 100 in that game.

The Hornets are hoping third-placed Toombul can chase down that target when the match resumes on Saturday.

However, Moore said the Hornets only needed to focus on dismissing Sandgate Redcliffe as cheaply as possible on the last day of qualifying matches.

"We were hoping for a sporting wicket anyway,'' Moore said, reflecting on the more grassy surface.

"It was a good day for us. We were quite pleased with the resilience, particularly Harry showed.

"From 2/0 to 283 is pretty impressive on a slow outfield and seaming and spinning wicket.''

The Hornets promoted second grade captain Nick De Giusti to the top side for this match.

Unfortunately for the team, De Giusti only lasted three balls.

"We saw a need for that experience at the top to strengthen our order,'' Moore said.

"It didn't pay off on Saturday but we thought that was probably a better balance.''

The Hornets Second Graders need a miracle to make the finals after home side Sandgate Redcliffe reached 9/322 at stumps on Saturday.

Michael Topp was pick of the bowlers with 3/52 off his 18 overs. That included nine maidens.

STATE OF PLAY

Qld Premier Grades

Ipswich Hornets v Sandgate Redcliffe

1st Grade at Walker Oval

Hornets 1st Innings

Dan Wilson c Connolly b Powell 0 (2)

Levi Thomson-Mathews b Street 10 (39)

Nick De Giusti c Street b Powell 0 (3)

Harry Wood c Liebke b Street 111 (267)

Jack Wood c Liebke b Powell 35 (48)

Anthony Wilson b Street 32 (42)

Lachlan Prince b Street 8 (14)

Jake Cross b Brown 28 (69)

Rowan Lutter c Thompson b Street 24 (51)

Adam Smith c Liebke b Abbey 14 (24)

Sean Lutter not out 8 (11)

Extras (7b 5lb 1w) 13

Total (95ov) 283

FoW: 0, 0, 23, 89, 137, 149, 225, 248, 265, 283

Bowling: B. Powell 19/4/45/3; Bryce Street 28/7/76/5; L. Aspin 13/2/47/0; C. Abbey 21/3/53/1; J. Connelly 9/0/38/0; T. Brown 5/1/12/1.

2nd Grade at Deagon

Sandgate 1st Innings

T. Brandt c Andrews b Topp 20 (49)

S. Carwood run out (Creevey/Andrews) 96 (174)

H. Sweeney lbw McAteer 25 (54)

C. Sweeney c Trigar b Waters 48 (85)

J. Moody lbw Trigar 11 (19)

C. Kaluthanthri lbw Waters 8 (33)

R. Dowse c Andrews b Topp 87 (95)

S. Hutton c Andrews b Topp 9 (35)

M. Bunker c Trigar b Creevey 1 (7)

L. Porter not out 6 (27)

D. Illot not out 0 (1)

Extras (6lb 2w 3nb) 11

Total (96ov) 9/322

FoW: 56, 110, 190, 204, 212, 228, 279, 282, 321

Bowling: Josh Creevey 15/2/66/1; Blayde Klass 6/0/34/0; Michael Topp 18/9/52/3; Jacob Waters 26/9/58/2; Dylan McAteer 16/3/44/1; Noah Emerson 2/0/11/0; Will Trigar 13/3/51/1.