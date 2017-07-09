Harry's freakish fourth hat-trick built on defence

STRIKING FORM: Western Pride striker Harry Sawyer scrambles the Moreton Bay United defence, on his way to his fourth hat-trick in five games.

HAVING linked with hat-trick whiz Harry Sawyer at Brisbane Roar, Cameron Crestani knew what ability the Western Pride footballer had.

But even Crestani watched in awe as Sawyer completed his fourth three-goal haul in five National Premier Leagues matches on Saturday night.

In what must be an NPL Queensland record, Sawyer scored two fine field goals and converted another penalty. That boosted his tally to 13 goals since returning to Pride after a stint with A-League club Newcastle.

Crestani has been at the other end of the field enjoying Sawyer's carnage.

"Harry has definitely improved a lot,'' the central defender said.

"I was with him at the Roar and then he went away to Newcastle.

"It's freakish - four hat-tricks - you just sit back and admire it.''

Crestani was also thrilled to see young goal scorers like Dylan Wenzel-Halls being rewarded.

"Those boys are putting in hard work on the training paddock and the whole team gets around a celebration.

"I love a goal. I love four goals, however many it is, as long as we win the game.''

Crestani joined Pride this season after playing three A-League games and being part of three Asian Championship League matches for Brisbane Roar.

His arrival has coincided with Sawyer's demolition job on reputable opponents like Brisbane Roar Youth, Redlands United, Brisbane City and latest victims Moreton Bay United.

Pride's 4-0 victory at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex was another high quality display.

Crestani praised his team's defence as much as its attacking might following the latest satisfying triumph.

"It's good to get the win. That's the first thing,'' he said.

"But as a defender, getting clean sheets is amazing.

"It goes a long way to winning a game.''

Crestani is working at the back with ever-reliable players like Hayden Mchenery, Delors Tuyishime, captain Jesse Rigby and Will Farlane. Goalkeeper Max Davison has also been tidy.

"It's actually flown by pretty fast,'' the former A-League player said after his fifth game at the Ipswich-based club.

"It's a quality group of players. Everyone can see we are playing good footy and we're obviously getting the results.

"It's good environment.

"I'm loving every minute of it.''

The Stanthorpe-bred, former QAS and Brisbane Roar player encouraged his current Pride teammates to aim higher.

"There's players in this team that 100 per cent can go into the A-League,'' he said.

With age on his side, 21-year-old Crestani is keen to return to Australia's premier domestic competition, as is Sawyer after his incredible goal scoring rout.

Sawyer's first goal in the 52nd minute came after a superb cross from Mchenery.

Sawyer's second goal in the 65th minute was a penalty, awarded when hare-like speedster Wenzel-Halls was brought down in the goal area.

Sawyer sealed his fourth hat-trick with a stylish 88th minute strike that hit the crossbar and deflected across the goal line.

Wenzel-Halls had another outstanding game threatening to score a number of times.

He also almost scored when he zigzagged through a number of defenders before hitting the corner of the crossbar.

He was finally rewarded, and deservedly saluted the air in the 67th minute, when he pounced on a through-ball and scored with 15 minutes to go.

Western Pride's under-18 side maintained top spot in their NPL competition, beating Moreton Bay United 3-0 in the earlier match on another chilly night.

State of play

NPL: Western Pride 4 (Harry Sawyer 3, Dylan Wenzel-Halls) def Moreton Bay United 0.

Next game: Saturday - Western Pride v FNQ Heat in Cairns.

U18: Western Pride 3 (Jackson Bray, Alex Parsons, Jack Sharples) def Moreton Bay United 0.