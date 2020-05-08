Menu
Rupert Grint has become a father. Picture: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Celebrity

Harry Potter star welcomes first child

by Francesca Bacardi
8th May 2020 9:58 AM

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome have welcomed their first child - a baby girl.

"Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl," the couple's publicist told Page Six today. "We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time."

The couple haven't disclosed the name of their newborn.

Rupert Grint has announced the birth of his first child. Picture: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Grint, 31, and actress Groome, 28, announced in early April that she was pregnant.

Groome, who's known for her role in Angus, Thongs And Perfect Snogging, and Grint have been together since 2011.

View this post on Instagram

From a while ago...

A post shared by Rupert Grint (@rupsg30) on

Georgia showed off her baby bump on an outing for essentials earlier last month.

Rupert, who has a net worth of $50 million thanks to his role in all eight Harry Potter films, previously opened up about wanting children when he turned 30 in 2018.

He told The Guardian: "Turning 30 felt strange. It just doesn't feel like I'm there yet and I don't know what the future holds.

"I'm just going to go with the flow, keep playing interesting characters and see what happens.

"I'd like to settle down and have kids soon. If I had a son, would I call him Ron?

"It's quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint's a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with."

Grint with his Harry Potter co-stars, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, at the premiere of Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in 2011. Picture: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
Grint and Groome have kept their relationship extremely private over the years, and are rarely seen together in public.

This story originally appeared on the New York Post and has been reproduced here with permission

 

Originally published as Harry Potter star welcomes first child

Georgia Groome has been with the Harry Potter star since 2011. Picture: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images
        • 8th May 2020 10:00 AM