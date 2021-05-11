Harry opens up on ‘unresolved traumas’

Prince Harry said "we're all human" while opening up about "unresolved traumas" ahead of his upcoming TV series on mental health with Oprah Winfrey.

The Me You Can't See will finally launch on May 21 on Apple TV+ after being delayed due to a combination of Megxit and COVID restrictions.

The hotly anticipated date was announced today, with the Duke of Sussex saying he hopes his latest project shows "there is power in vulnerability".

"We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences," he said.

"But our shared experience is that we are all human.

"The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss, or grief, which feels - and is - very personal.

"Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy and strength in honesty."

Harry, who is expecting his second child with wife Meghan Markle, co-created and executive produced the series with Oprah Winfrey.

It comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke candidly to Oprah about their mental health during their bombshell interview back in March.

According to a statement ahead of the series, the pair are set to "guide honest discussions about mental health and emotional wellbeing" while opening up about "their own mental health journeys and struggles" throughout the series.

They have also partnered with 14 experts and organisations to "shed light on different pathways to treatment".

Oprah said: "Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion and honesty.

"Our series aims to spark that global conversation."

A host of celebrities and mental health advocates will join them, with Lady Gaga and actress Glenn Close expected to chat to Harry about their experiences.

Other well-known guests to be featured are San Antonio Spurs basketball player DeMar DeRozan, mental health advocate and speaker Zak Williams, Olympic boxer Virginia Fuchs and celebrity chef Rashad Armstead.

The latest announcement comes during Mental Health Awareness week, which is taking place from 10-16 May.

During their series, Harry and Oprah will speak with people from across the globe living with the challenges of mental health issues.

They will address their emotional wellbeing, while trying to "destigmatise a highly misunderstood subject and give hope to viewers".

Speaking to CBS about the project earlier this year, Oprah explained: "I asked [Prince Harry] the question, 'What do you think are the most important issues facing the world right now?' and he said there are two.

"He said climate change and mental wellness, mental fitness and mental health. As you know, he's spoken about his own issues and what he went through after his mother died and how being able to talk about it has benefited him.

"So it's a passion of his and, at the end of the conversation, I said, 'Oh, I'm going to be doing this thing with Apple'.

"'It's a big concern of mine too and I want to try to erase the stigma,' and he said at the end of the conversation, 'If there's anything I can do to help'."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already launched a podcast and signed a deal to make TV series, films and kids' shows for Netflix.

Harry also received a warm welcome as he spoke at the Vax Live COVID concert in LA last week.

Meanwhile Meghan, who is expecting her second child, showed off her baby bump yesterday as she spoke about issues concerning the coronavirus pandemic at the Vax Live concert.

