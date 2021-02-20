Harry and Meghan walk away from royal roles

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have told the Queen they will not be returning as working members of the Royal Family, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Prince Harry and Meghan have been stripped of their military roles and patronages after officially telling the Queen they will not come back to royal duties.

Buckingham Palace revealed on Friday night that the California-based couple had sealed the divorce deal.

The Queen was due to review Megxit, as it was dubbed last year following the couple's decision to walk away from their official duties.

But that was looking in doubt after Meghan agreed to a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, due to air next on March 7.

The Queen was also making steps to give away Prince Harry's much cherished military roles, which were left vacant during a 12-month grace period.

Meghan's roles, including with the National Theatre, will also be taken away.

Prince Harry and Meghan, who are expecting their second child, cut short the review.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family," a Buckingham Palace statement said.

"Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.

"The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family."

In a personal note, the statement added: "While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family."

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said: "As evidenced by their work over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organisations they have represented regardless of official role.

"We can all live a life of service. Service is universal."

The announcement comes as Prince Philip, 99, the Queen's husband and Prince Harry's grandfather, remains in hospital with a mystery illness.

It was reported Prince Harry was self-isolating to allow him to see his grandfather if his condition deteriorated.

However, no members of the Royal Family were yet to visit him in hospital in London.

The Duke of Edinburgh was said to want to avoid fuss and COVID-19 restrictions have restricted visiting hours across UK hospitals.

