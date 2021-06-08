Harry, Meghan lose place on royal website

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been demoted on the royal family's website to make way for Prince Edward and his wife Sophie Wessex.

On the Royal.UK website's 'Members of the Royal Family' tab, Harry and Meghan used to have prime position just below Prince William, Kate Middleton and Princess Anne.

They have now been pushed below Prince Edward and Sophie, who have been in the spotlight more recently after the death of Prince Philip.

Harry's updated biography reads, "As announced in January, The Duke and Duchess have stepped back as senior members of The Royal Family. They are balancing their time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour their duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and their patronages. Frogmore Cottage in the UK remains their family home."

Meghan's bio adds, "The Duchess will continue to support a number of charitable causes and organisations which reflect the issues with which she has long been associated including the arts, access to education, support for women and animal welfare."

It comes after Prince Edward joked about nephew Harry's bombshell interview, quipping "Oprah who?"

When asked if they watched the bombshell special hosted by US talk show guru Oprah Winfrey, the Earl and Countess of Wessex chuckled.

Sophie joked "what interview?" while Edward added "Oprah who?"

And instead, Sophie, 56, focused on the royal family's strengths, with the couple revealing they had a "lengthy chat" with Prince Harry after the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral.

Despite the drama, they insisted the couple are "still family no matter what".

Oprah, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Picture: Screengrab



At the time, Buckingham Palace released a statement, saying: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

However, the palace has remained silent as the couple have continued to give interviews, with Harry speaking on a podcast with celeb Dax Shepard and to Oprah Winfrey again in a new series focused on mental health.

Harry's shocking comments on a new Apple+ series with Oprah Winfrey have left senior members of the Royal Family concerned about future comments as they are unable to respond to the claims.

In their candid interview with the Telegraph, Edward and Sophie drew comparisons between life in the UK and the US.

When quizzed over the fact the Archbishop of Canterbury hadn't recognised Oprah and Meghan and Harry's 2018, wedding, Sophie explained: "You know, if you're not into chat shows, there's no reason why you should know who she is. Certainly not in this country, anyway."

Originally published as Harry, Meghan lose place on royal website