Cartoonist Harry Bruce takes a swipe at the Mackay Regional Council proposal to upgrade the 'True North' public artworks on Matsuura Dr.
Harry Bruce’s comedic take on a COVID-riddled year

Tara Miko
, tara.miko@news.com.au
31st Dec 2020 5:00 AM
Few can match the way Harry Bruce can take the issue of the day and immortalise it in a witty, succinct toon.

The Daily Mercury has been his platform for decades and, against the adversity of a year that tested the resolve of everyone, Harry once again delivered.

The news never sleeps. It is a constant cycle of endless articles and issues that need covering for a community that needs to be informed.

And 2020 had defining moments - an unprecedented pandemic, bushfires, trials and tribulations.

And each time, Harry captured the moment.

Take a look back at some of his greatest works from 2020.

 

And, seeing the funny side of COVID-19:

 

 

harry bruce harry bruce cartoon mackay daily mercury
Mackay Daily Mercury

