Harry blasts Palace, threatens lawsuit

Suggestions are the Queen is 'not entirely happy' with Prince Harry and Meghan over baby name

A fuming Prince Harry has threatened legal action against the BBC over claims he didn't ask the Queen to name his baby daughter Lilibet.

A sensational war of words has erupted between Harry and Meghan, Buckingham Palace and the broadcaster.

The Sun reports the row was started when a Palace source told the BBC the Sussexes "never asked" Her Majesty about using her childhood nickname.

Harry then hit back just 90 minutes later saying his grandmother was "supportive" of his choice of name and the couple wouldn't have used it if this wasn't the case.

The battle has now intensified after Harry and Meghan threatened the BBC with legal action through law firm Schillings.

The threat came just hours after he attempted to clear the drama up in a statement issued through spokesperson Omid Scobie.

But Prince Harry and Meghan's official spokesman said: "The Duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement, in fact his grandmother was the first family member he called.

"During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honour.

"Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name."

The unprecedented briefing war saw friends of Harry and Meghan weigh in, as questions about Harry and Meghan's relationship with the royals desperately await answers.

Meghan seen during interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Prince Harry says the Queen gave her support for their daughter’s name.

Some commentators have suggested Lili's name was meant to be an "olive branch" as the Sussexes try to heal the wounds they have created in repeated attacks on the royals.

But if they have taken such a personal pet name - used only by the Queen's father King George VI, her beloved late husband Prince Philip and a few other close friends - without bothering to ask permission it may be seen as an insult rather than a compliment.

Angela Levin said this week that Meghan and Harry's use of the "private" name was "rude" and even "demeaning" towards the Queen.

She told Good Morning Britain: "I don't think it's a good idea - I think it's quite rude to Her Majesty Her Queen.

"It was a very private nickname from her husband who hasn't been dead for very long.

"Prince Charles would never dream of calling his mother Lilibet."

She added: "It was a special name, I think it's quite demeaning, I really believe that."

Buckingham Palace officials were said to be unaware the baby had been born until the announcement came out at 5pm on social media.

And the Palace previously declined to discuss when the Queen was informed of the safe arrival of her newest great-grandchild - or whether she was advised on Lili's name.

Ms Levin claimed Harry "did mention to his grandmother" about naming their child after her, but said "I bet you he didn't say I'm going to choose Lilibet".

And royal author Phil Dampier told The Sun: "Lilibet is such a personal name to the Queen you would hope they gave the palace the heads-up."

Meghan with Archie.

It follows a series of jaw-dropping interviews given by Meghan and Harry about the Royal Family in recent months, landing the Firm in hot crisis talks with their bombshell Oprah Winfrey chat.

But although Harry spoke of his strained relationship with dad Charles, he said he had a "really good" relationship with the Queen - and spoke regularly with Her Majesty over video call.

Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, whose middle name was given in memory of her grandmother Princess Diana, arrived at 11.40am on Friday in California.

A statement published on their Archewell website said: "On June 4, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili.

"She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe.

"Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

