Harrisville dairy farmer gets a Premier visit

HARRISVILLE dairy farmer Ross McInnes has shown Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk up to $80,000 worth of damage to his property due to the April floods.

The Scenic Rim primary producer is one of many eligible for up to $25,000 in recovery grants under Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA) Category C assistance.

Agriculture Minister Bill Byrne also toured Mr McInnes' property on Wednesday.

Mr Byrne said on Thursday that the State Government had provided required business cases for recovery grants to the Commonwealth Government on behalf of eligible impacted flood-impacted primary producers throughout the state impacted by Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

"It was the third major flood for us in six years but not as bad as the damage in 2011 and 2013,” Mr McInnes said.

"The levels weren't up as high...but we lost some levee banks and soya bean, lucerne and corn crops. Between electric and barbed wire fencing we have to repair six to eight kilometres worth of fencing to make it cattle proof again.

"I have conservatively estimated that we probably lost $60,000 to $80,000 in the flood. The Premier believes the Commonwealth is dragging the chain and there is certainly an impasse between the State and Federal governments about the progress of the disaster relief applications.

"It was good to see her and the Agriculture Minister Bill Byrne and show them the damage first hand and thank them for their support in pursuing our case for Category C disaster relief for impacted primary producers.

"Category B (assistance) has come through, but I urge all sections of government to facilitate and fast track the progress of the (Category C) applications.”

A press conference on Ross McInnes' dairy farm. David Nielsen

Mr Byrne has urged the Federal Government to not let the Category C grants get bogged down in red tape.

"The Commonwealth's current approach risks leaving vulnerable communities still taking stock, behind,” he said.

"However, despite the request just two days ago to relax its restrictions in this instance, the Turnbull Government prefers to leave our farmers and small business operators waiting while we jump through their hoops and reams of paperwork to tick its boxes.