Harrisville camel products headed to Hong Kong

Paul Martin co-owner of The Australian Wild Camel Corporation at Harrisville with Teddy the camel.

AN UNLIKELY pair of business partners have reached new heights in their ground breaking, camel based operation.

Soon their products will be on the shelves in Asian shops.

Tucked away in the quiet town of Harrisville is a property where two men have turned a crazy idea into a reality.

Last year, grazier Paul Martin and his business partner, biochemist Jeff Flood, opened The Australian Wild Camel Corporation.

Now, the pair will have their products put on the world stage via an online shop front called Alibaba.

The farm's artisan range of skin care products will also be stocked in 12 Hong Kong stores operated by Farm Direct from next month.

The Scenic Rim Regional Council took delight in announcing the Asian breakthrough for the Summer Land Camel Farm, which was among a handful of Australian producers hand picked for the program following an SEQ roadshow staged by Trade and Investment Queensland (TIQ) in September.

Mayor Greg Christensen congratulated the local business on their export breakthrough.

"Summer Land Camel Farm is another great Scenic Rim success story and continues to build on the region's reputation as a home of quality food, produce and natural products," Cr Christensen said.

"There is high demand in the Asian marketplace for quality produce and products, and a desire to connect with the source points of these goods.

"Scenic Rim has hosted a range of dignitaries and delegations, including the TIQ roadshow, over recent months and all have been keen to explore our pristine landscape and fertile fields."

Cr Christensen said there was significant potential for the region to capitalise on inbound tourism and investment across the growth sectors of eco and agri-tourism.

"I look forward to seeing even more successes from our local businesses on the international stage," he said

"Engagement with industry and business leaders at events such as the Asia Pacific Cities Summit in South Korea has laid the groundwork for a further exploration of the opportunities for Scenic Rim businesses to access Asia."