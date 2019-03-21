Menu
Harmony Day is bringing locals, who have converged on Ipswich from all over the world, together.
Council News

Harmony Day to bring cultures together

by STAFF WRITERS
21st Mar 2019 4:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PEOPLE have travelled from all over the world to our shores enriching our city in the process.

The City of Ipswich will come together to celebrate multiculturalism when it marks Harmony Day on Saturday.

Among those celebrating will be immigrants Hedy Keogh and Araceli Reyes (pictured above) who now call Ipswich home.

On Saturday, 23 March they will be doing cooking demonstrations from their homelands at the Harmony Day celebration being held at d'Arcy Doyle Place from 10am to 2pm.

Araceli Reyes will be making Chicken Adobo and wants as many people in Ipswich as possible to try her dish.

"I'm looking forward to sharing my cooking secrets and sharing the Filipino style of food,” she said.

"I am looking forward to meeting people from other cultures on the day. I think it's very special for us all.”

Hedy Keogh is Armenian and will be cooking a common Middle Eastern dish, pilau cracked wheat.

"This dish is something you do for festivals or parties, it's a fun dish to cook. It's quick and easy,” she said.

"It is a very versatile dish; you can add vegetables, such as fried potato, or meat, which makes it completely different.

"A lot of Australians that I've seen cook it. My tip is that you don't need to cook it, only soak it like you would cous cous.”

Arts, social development and community engagement department chief operating officer Caroline McMahon said Harmony Day is an opportunity to come together and learn more about each other: it's about social inclusion.

"There will also be dance performances, music and workshops on the day,” she said.

"We are encouraging residents to come along to our free event, wear orange and unite as an inclusive community that values all residents regardless of cultural or linguistic background.”

