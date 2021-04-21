Harley rider’s pain compounded after drug test

Matthew Sullivan leaves court after pleading guilty to drug driving and drug possession charges.

A STANTHORPE dad caught riding his Harley Davidson with the drug ice in his system has been convicted and fined after facing court this week.

Matthew Stephen Sullivan went before Ipswich Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to six charges including driving when drug positive to methylamphetamine and cannabis on February 19; failing to safely dispose of a used needle/syringe; possession of cannabis on January 31; possession of steroids; possession of drug utensils; and failing to provide identification details.

The offences all occurred in Stanthorpe and it was not disclosed as to why the sentence was finalised in Ipswich.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said that when police searched a house in west Stanthorpe in late January officers found digital scales, 4.3 grams of green leafy material (cannabis), a used glass pipe and used syringe.

Two glass vials held steroids, testosterone.

Sullivan was intercepted riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle three weeks later and drug tested positive to methylamphetamine.

Defence lawyer Michael Kelly said following the drug positive driving offence, police obtained a warrant and raided Sullivan’s house on February 19.

Sullivan co-operated with police, and had no criminal history for drug offences.

Mr Kelly said the professional house renovator suffered significant injury in 2020 and has a metal plate inserted in his head.

“He was king hit. No fault of his own,” Mr Kelly said.

“Spent time in Toowoomba for facial reconstruction.”

Mr Kelly said Sullivan instructed he had used marijuana and a small amount of MDMA.

The single dad had been a good rugby player in his youth and had always been fit.

He used the steroids while trying to recuperate his health after being injured.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess convicted and fined him $1000. He was disqualified from driving for two months.