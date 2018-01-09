Menu
Freo’s Bennell strife after nightclub scuffle

Harley Bennell has played two games in two seasons with Freo. Pic: Getty Images
by RORY CAMPBELL

AN apparent nightclub scuffle has put the career of Fremantle Dockers star Harley Bennell in doubt.

The club has confirmed it is investigating the incident, which allegedly happened only hours before Bennell was a no-show at training.

In vision obtained by Seven News, a man is seen wrestling security guards inside club 189 in Fremantle around 11.45pm (local time) on Sunday night.

The people who filmed it claim the man involved is Fremantle midfielder Harley Bennell.

Bennell is no stranger to controversy, after a string of off-field offences.

He was fined by the Gold Coast Suns for disorderly conduct in 2013 and made front page news around the country in 2015 after being pictured with a white substance.

He was traded home to Fremantle a short time later, but last year was ordered off a flight for intoxication.

Harley Bennell’s move to Fremantle hasn’t paid off. Picture: Getty Images

He was also fined for his behaviour at a Peel Thunder WAFL match he attended while injured.

Bennell has had a long struggle with injury and is yet to make his mark at the Dockers.

"The club is aware of a matter involving a player outside a licensed premises in Fremantle on Sunday," Fremantle Dockers said in a statement.

"The club is making enquiries and will be in a position to comment further when that process is completed."

The Dockers were due on track for their first main training session after the Christmas break at 9am.

Bennell was not present at that session.

