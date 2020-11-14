Hardworking Jordan on path to future success

TROT TACTICS

Denis Smith

INTRODUCING Jordan Topping who has enjoyed one of the more memorable weeks of her young life.

Topping, whose father dabbled in the game about 25 years ago, came into harness in an unremarkable fashion when trainer Shaun Gillespie gave her ex-pacer “Over The Horizon” as a saddle horse.

Most horses being exercised regularly require shoeing and it so happened that trainer/driver Dan Russell turned up to do the necessary work.

Jordan was interested in advancing her horse experience into the sulky, asked the question and that’s where this week started.

Jordan’s first actual sit in the cart was behind Give Me Fifty, one of Dave and Dan Russell’s team at the time.

After a year of learning curves and plain hard work, Jordan was the holder of a trials licence. Six months at the trials and countless miles of trackwork, amid much satisfaction and rejoicing, the milestone of the “B” licence was achieved.

Off to the races, but similar to the foundation, Jordan was not handed an armchair ride to the winner’s circle.

However, skills were emerging.

That magic first winner came at Marburg last Sunday, courtesy of Voodoo Fella, at drive number 25.

As a great encore, the same duo got the bickies at Redcliffe on Wednesday night.

Success breeds success.

Some snippets from the thoughts of Jordan Topping.

The best horse she has seen is the current Russell stable star Feelinforarainbow.

Her ambitions: Not sure yet but certainly includes a lifetime involvement in harness and a hope to train and drive “heaps of winners”.

We wish Jordan every success in her chosen career, one where hard work and clear thinking play equal parts.

She is helped by the philosophy that “you are only as good as your horse”.

As one of my bosses said: “ It’s what you put in the shafts that does the damage in this business”.

Obeying rules with integrity

HARNESS Racing Victoria is posting question and answer insights into the personal beliefs of leading lights in the harness game down there.

They seem to be looking for a definition. Here is my definition after 57 years “hands on”. Supposedly we race under rules. Rules are there to be obeyed, simple as that.

If all participants in the sport/industry obeyed the rules (thus displaying integrity), which should be few in number, simple and concise, and bearing severe and non appealable penalties, we could forget “natural justice”.

We have far too many recidivists in our game for any such consideration.

“What does integrity mean to you?

Dr Catherine Ainsworth DVM, Deputy Chair. HRV: “Integrity is all about fairness, honesty, mutual respect and a level playing field for participants. I want to know that the rules are written in clear language that everyone can understand and that HRV provides education for participants about the acceptable standards.

HRV must then be consistent in enforcing compliance with the rules, take action based on evidence and have skilled and diligent people at all levels.

It is also about transparency and being willing and able to explain your decisions.”

Rasmussen staying at the top

IT’S a long way from the “Seven Mile” at Rosewood to Christchurch in New Zealand but that’s where the fortunes of harness racing and the efforts of the mighty “Blacks A Fake” took Natalie Rasmussen.

Right to the very top, and that is where she is staying.

Catch the following from the NZ Trotting Cup.

“Headed up by the dynamic duo of Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen, the leading conditioners provided a perfect result in the 3200m stand start feature with Self Assured (Mark Purdon) defeating stablemates Spankem (Natalie Rasmussen) and Ashley Locaz (Tim Williams) in a time of 3:55.2.

“While the stable continues to rewrite the record books, a 1-2-3 result in the country’s biggest event simply underlines their sublime skill and amazing focus on producing nothing but the best results.

“Last year, the All Stars team produced four of the first five placegetters while they have now won six of the past seven editions of the Cup since forming back in 2013.

“Their haul includes Adore Me, Lazarus (x 2), Thefixer, Cruz Bromac and now Self Assured. Purdon has now driven the Cup winner six times which equals the effort of the late Cecil Devine while he is one behind Ricky May who has the record with seven victories.”

Honour board

YET another McMullen on her way to rewriting the record books, as Taleah posts a mighty seven wins in the driving department with the all telling treble coming on Tuesday at Albion Park.

On the trainer’s totem pole, solid efforts with Narissa McMullen and Darrell Graham churning out three winners apiece.

Most pleasing was Jordan Topping’s duo with Voodoo Fella, Clares Fool for Jodie and Peter Jones with Ben Battle in the sulky and Corindhap Creek for Peter MacKay (Taleah McMullen).

Ipswich factor: 29/55.

Redcliffe, November 6: Hollie (Matt Elkins for Gail Geeson); Destiny Time (Ben Battle); Newmerella Molly (Brett Towns for Max Towns); Hit The Track (Taleah McMullen for Brett Cargill); Ideal Tiger (Angus Garrard for Doug Manger); Itz My Generation (Angus Garrard for Darrell Graham).

Albion Park, November 7: Ideal World (Narissa McMullen); Millwood Tilly (Chantal Turpin); Majestic Simon (Chantal Turpin).

Marburg, November 8: Clares Fool (Ben Battle for Peter Jones); Voodoo Fella (Jordan Topping for Dave Russell); Gosling In Flight (Taleah McMullen); Arma Augustus (Trent Lethaby for Taleah McMullen); For The Corz (Narissa McMullen); Itz My Generation (Trent Lethaby for Darrell Graham); Viewbytherock (Megan Gee); Captain Cosmonaut (Trent Dawson).

Albion Park, November 10: Larry Lincoln (Hayden Barnes for Alistair Barnes); Courageous Saint (Brittany Graham for Darrell Graham).

Redcliffe, November 11: Lisa Lincoln (Paul Diebert for Melissa Gillies); Voodoo Fella (Jordan Topping for Dave Russell); Playing Arkabella (Ben Battle for Mal Charlton); Melton Xmas Girl (Taleah McMullen for John McMullen).

Albion Park, November 12: Malabar Spur (Clint Sneddon for Karen Bennett);.Sonny Orlando (Narissa McMullen for Julie Mason); Corindhap Creek (Taleah McMullen for Peter MacKay); Ima Top Tycoon (Taleah McMullen for Ryan Veivers); Notorious (Taleah McMullen for Ryan Veivers); It Aint The Money (Matt Elkins for Narissa McMullen).

Handy tips

SELECTIONS for Saturday night..

R1: box trifecta 1-6-2: Power Surge (G Dixon)-Speedy Dominic (N McMullen)-King Of The Stars (P McMullen).

R2: Box trifecta 1-6-8: Stompem (G Dixon)-Ideal World (N McMullen)-Itz My Generation (A Garrard).

R3: 2-7-10: Little Change (P McMullen)-Sabrage (C Butler)-Casino Tommy (N Dawson).

R4: Quinella 2-9: The Fortunate Son (N McMullen) and One Change (S Graham).

R5: Quinella 3-5: La Player (S Graham) and Paravani (M Elkins).

R6: Box trifecta 1-3-6: Hunza Valley-Britney Jane (B Hughes)-Jeradas Delight (C Butler).

R7: Box trifecta 1-6-8: One Off (G Dixon)-Ideal Tiger (A Garrard)-Just Joshin (N Dawson).

R8: Box trifecta 1-7-9: Miracle Rising (T Dixon)-AladdinSane (G Dixon)-Northern Muscle (P Diebert).

R9: Box trifecta 2-5-9: Zoomas Legend (P Diebert)-Skyline (G Dixon)-Wee Man Trouble (A Sanderson).

R10: Box trifecta 2-8-9: Im The Commando (G Dixon)-Majestic Simon (C Turpin)-Ouroveranova (G Dixon).