Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TASTE TEST: Old Fernvale Bakery's Matt Brown and Margaret Ruhle with their national gold medal winning roast lamb, cauliflower, cheese and aioli pies.
TASTE TEST: Old Fernvale Bakery's Matt Brown and Margaret Ruhle with their national gold medal winning roast lamb, cauliflower, cheese and aioli pies. Lachlan McIvor
Food & Entertainment

Hard yakka the vital ingredient for Old Fernvale Bakery

Lachlan Mcivor
by
4th Jul 2018 1:00 PM

THE TWO most important ingredients essential to any successful baking competition are hard work and determination.

Those are the words of wisdom that Old Fernvale Bakery's head baker Matt Brown lives by.

The bakery tasted yet more success at the Baking Industry National Trade Show, held on the Gold Coast at the end of June, by winning 14 medals and nine certificates of merit.

This follows their 16 medal haul at the Queensland Bakery Show in May.

His dedicated team put in a long, gruelling four days of work prior to the competition and their efforts were rewarded against the close to 1800 entries Australia-wide.

"We would have been doing 18 to 20 hours every day for those four days," Mr Brown said.

"It's not something we take really lightly. If you're gonna have a crack, have a crack.

"It's not just about the awards... you feel good after doing so many hours, you feel like you're getting some reward back for it - just the self satisfaction that you know you can make good product."

That cohesion and work ethic amongst his colleagues was picked out as a key to their continued triumphs, which Mr Brown has developed over his seven years in the Fernvale bakery while also passing on his 42 years of baking experience.

"Hard work and determination (is vital)," he said.

"With the baking industry because of the way it is, the world's your oyster.

"If you're a good baker you can go overseas and bake anywhere and Australia does breed some pretty good bakers."

One of their creations made specifically for the national titles was a roast lamb, cauliflower, cheese and aioli pie that claimed gold.

It now features prominently in the bakery's shop window and it has already proved a hit with customers.

"It's taken off like a house on fire," he laughed.

"We have to sell them in our shop for the next four months at least because the judges can come in at any time and say I want to see this pie to make sure that you really do sell it."

baking industry national trade show bill rose matt brown old fernvale bakery
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    'Thousands on the way': Ipswich prepares for invasion

    premium_icon 'Thousands on the way': Ipswich prepares for invasion

    Netball PREPARING for a welcome netball invasion, Gail Lyne knows what to expect at this weekend's State Age Championships at Limestone Park.

    Watches, gold and silver jewellery fund addict's ice habit

    premium_icon Watches, gold and silver jewellery fund addict's ice habit

    Crime Some of the victims were home when the serial thief struck

    • 4th Jul 2018 3:20 PM
    SCAM ALERT? Turns out these door knockers are genuine

    SCAM ALERT? Turns out these door knockers are genuine

    News Have these people knocked on your door?

    Mass puppy death at rescue shelter sparks poison fears

    premium_icon Mass puppy death at rescue shelter sparks poison fears

    News Willowbank rescue group shuts after death of seven puppies

    Local Partners