Hard-working, loved family is no security threat

Supporters of Tamil asylum seekers Nadesalingam, Priya and their Australian-born children Kopika and Tharunicaa are seen at a rally outside the State Library of Victoria in Melbourne.

THIS ideology that asylum seekers pose a security threat to their adopted nation is outdated, and cruel.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has once again shown how out of touch he is with modern Australia.

He has underestimated the compassion we show for our neighbours.

A Sri Lankan family, who had been living peacefully in the central Queensland town of Bileola, now will be deported.

They're said to be much-loved members of the community. They are serving a rural community and a low-populated town well.

Priya and Nadesalingam Murugappan came to Australia separately by boat in 2012 and 2013. They have had two children born here in that time.

The granting of a Federal Court appeal saved them from being deported last week but the family is now in detention on Christmas Island.

A spokesperson of the family says the children are malnourished and subject to trauma. I find the lack of compassion concerning.

When communities, particularly those in small towns, come together, they're worth listening to.

Sense of community is something that continues to build Australia.

I've lived in towns of less than 10,000 people and decisions like this leave a dent.

Mr Dutton argues the asylum seeker "threat" is "very real".

I'm at a loss to what "threat" this family pose?

He also argues the family are not refugees. So why did they flee thousands of kilometres?

Priya's story in Sri Lanka is one of tragedy. Family friends describe it as a long and distressing history of living in violence and fear.

Since arriving in Australia their nightmare was over.

But now they are back in it.