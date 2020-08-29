Menu
Toowoomba Farmers Market. Hamish Brown, Hammy's Cupcakes.
Hard work pays off for cupcake entrepreneur

Michael Nolan
29th Aug 2020 12:30 PM
EVERY afternoon Hammy Brown rushes home from school, preheats his oven and prepares hundreds of delicious baked treats to sell at the Farmers Markets.

The 9-year-old entrepreneur has dedicated customers who pick his stall clean.

"I just love baking and I started about two years ago," Hammy said.

"It is fun to get into the zone, and to be in your own space."

When not preparing for the markets Hammy fills custom orders, the most recent of which was a box of 20 gingerbread PlayStations.

The young man was introduced the joys of cooking by his mum and grandfather, who are both big fans of food.

But it is the venerable Australian cook Maggie Beer who he seeks to emulate.

"She is a wonderful person," Hammy said.

The stall generates plenty of pocket money and Hammy saves every penny as he builds to a long-term goal of opening a cafe.

If that doesn't work out than he would be happy to host a cooking show.

