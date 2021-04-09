‘Hard to believe you’re gone’: Tributes for Springfield teen

Yannis Leulusoo was killed in Brisbane on Thursday night. The teenager was from Springfield.

THE teenage boy who was allegedly stabbed to death in the Brisbane CBD on Thursday night is being remembered as a "humble" young man with an outpouring of grief coming from family and friends.

Yannis Leulusoo, 16, was found by a bystander after collapsing in King George Square and he later died in the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Tribute for Yannis Leulusoo from the Springfield Panthers Rugby League Club.

The teenager was allegedly stabbed in the stomach by someone known to him, Detective Superintendent Tony Fleming said.

The alleged offender, another young man, was seen fleeing in the direction of Roma Street Parklands.

"These people were together in some way," Detective Superintendent Fleming said.

"It is not a random incident … there is some sort of relationship between the men.

"To the young man responsible for this incident … I am absolutely confident we will locate you.

"Everyone just calm down.

"We're trying to locate this person.

"We expect to put a case before the court."

It is understood the teenager was a former student at Woodcrest State College but had not attended the school since 2018.

Some of his siblings are still at the school and his family are from Springfield.

Yannis played four seasons at the local Springfield Panthers Rugby League Club.

"The Panther's would like to extend (their) deepest sympathy to the (Leulusoo) Family on the unexpected and tragic passing of their son Yannis," the club said in a statement.

"Yannis played with the Panthers for four seasons and is fondly remembered by his teammates and those who knew him."

Jordan MP Charis Mullen said in a statement her "deep condolences and thoughts" are with Yannis' family and loved ones.

"Very sad to hear of the fatal wounding of former Woodcrest State College student, 16 year old Yannis," she said.

"His senseless death in the CBD last night will be deeply felt by all who knew him and our broader community in Springfield."

Local councillor Paul Tully also posted the "very sad local news" on his Facebook page.

Others posted their tributes on social media.

John Mcnamara: "R.i.l yannis a humble guy off the field n a beast on the field going to be missed bro."

Susana Qleibo: "Sincerest condolences to the entire family, I just can't fathom this happening. My heart goes out to you all. RIP young man."

Iutita Leulusoo: "Thank you Panthers for your prayers. Much love (for) me and my family."

David Cassidy: "Condolences to Abe and the whanau RIL youngin."

Barry Morgan: "We are so heartbroken with shock and disbelief. Austin is absolutely gutted, to hear of the sad news about Yannis. Our love and prayers for comfort and strength to you and the family."

Ana Rangiawha: "Rest easy young fulla, my heart breaks for you and your whanau."

Darren Nelson: "RIP yannis you will missed."

Amy-Lee Littleford: "RIP young man."

Iutita Tito Suilaulau: "You may rest in love and peace dear cous".

Esther Opetaia: "So hard to believe you're gone Yannis. RIL champ."

Daniel Joesph: "These kids today need help it's getting worse out there why just why."

Kylie McHarg: "Rip Yannis. Will miss seeing you on the field."

Katherine Bennett: "My condolences to the family. Such a horrible thing to have happened to one so young."

Brady Casey: "Such a shame a life lost and many others ruined! I hope his family have the support that they will need!"

Shamila Devi Shanmugarajah: "Deepest condolences to the family."

