Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man will face court after police located unprescribed Viagra during a search of his vehicle. File Photo.
A man will face court after police located unprescribed Viagra during a search of his vehicle. File Photo.
News

HARD LUCK: Kingaroy man faces court after police find Viagra

Holly Cormack
17th Dec 2020 2:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A KINGAROY man will face court next year after police located unprescribed erectile dysfunction pills in his vehicle on Monday.

At 12pm on December 14, police intercepted a Peugeot sedan on William Street at Kingaroy.

A subsequent search of the vehicle located the little blue pills, which the 41-year-old driver failed to provide a prescription for.

The man will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on January 11 charged with the alleged unlawful possession of a controlled drug.

More Stories

court crime
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman sues Maccas for $230k after carpark fall

        Premium Content Woman sues Maccas for $230k after carpark fall

        News A woman who sued Maccas for $230k after a nasty fall has lost her claim after CCTV footage showed she was not watching where she was walking.

        • 17th Dec 2020 1:19 PM
        Man allegedly forced woman to drive him at knifepoint

        Premium Content Man allegedly forced woman to drive him at knifepoint

        Crime A man has been charged with multiple offences after allegedly threatening a woman...

        Servo first step in plans for huge future development

        Premium Content Servo first step in plans for huge future development

        Council News A new service station complex with fast food outlets is proposed as the first step...

        Construction of 104 townhouses under way

        Premium Content Construction of 104 townhouses under way

        Council News The construction of 104 townhouses in an Ipswich suburb is expected to be finished...

        • 17th Dec 2020 1:43 PM