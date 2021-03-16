HARD LESSON: Lockyer farm worker in court over sex pill

A Lockyer Valley farm worker looking to boost his libido has “unknowingly” bought a restricted drug tablet from a sex shop (file image).

A Lockyer Valley farm worker looking to boost his libido unknowingly bought a restricted drug tablet from a sex shop.

Sukhdev Singh, 29, thought the pill he had purchased from an adult store would enhance his sexual performance, not realising it was a controlled drug.

The pill, containing sildenafil, also known as Viagra, was found in Singh’s car when police intercepted him for other matters on May 28, 2020, at 1.45am.

Singh appeared in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, March 15, where police prosecutor sergeant Al Windsor said the case was held up due to a lengthy analysis.

Sergeant Windsor explained to the court that the analysis to identify the pill’s substance had taken a considerable time and had been the instigator for “considerable hold ups” with Singh’s matter.

Singh’s lawyer, Surenthren Mathavan, of Legal Guru said his client hadn’t worked for the past two weeks.

“The pill in this matter, he bought it from an adult store, and he was led to believe it enhanced sexual performance,” Mr Mathavan said.

“He had no idea of the content of the pill.”

Singh pleaded guilty to one charge of unlawful possession of restricted drugs.

Magistrate Graham Osborne fined Singh $300

A conviction was not recorded.