Hard Bremer River shoreline part of candidate's costly plan

CONCRETE banks on the Bremer River, better water quality and a second pedestrian bridge are part of a mayoral aspirant's plans to reactivate the CBD.

Mayoral candidate David Martin declared the river was one of the "untapped jewels of Ipswich” and said more investment, likely millions of dollars, was needed to lure people to it.

"If we want to draw people back into the CBD we need to have something to bring people back,” he said.

"I want to see hard shoreline on both sides, a little bridge with access to North Ipswich and a lift off the Bradfield Bridge.”

Mr Martin said a bikeway should be created and linked to a future Norman St Bridge, the city's long-awaited second vehicle crossing.

He admits the cost of the plan is not known.

"I was talking millions of dollars,” he said.

"I see massive benefit for it.

"Most decent cities in the world capitalise on their river.

"We've turned our back on the river for years.”

Mr Martin and Garry Duffy are the only two mayoral candidates to date.

Ipswich residents will go to the polls to elect a new council in March 2020.

Mr Martin said, if elected, the area around the Ipswich City Council-owned Woollen Mills would be rejuvenated.

"I want to see that terrace landscaped,” he said.

Mr Martin said improving the quality of the Bremer River would require support from other levels of government and said a weir could be investigated.

"Once we get the mall and CBD happening and having easy access to the river, I expect it to be utilised,” he said.