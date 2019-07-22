Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bremer River at King Edward Parade, Ipswich.
Bremer River at King Edward Parade, Ipswich. Franca Tigani
Council News

Hard Bremer River shoreline part of candidate's costly plan

Hayden Johnson
by
22nd Jul 2019 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CONCRETE banks on the Bremer River, better water quality and a second pedestrian bridge are part of a mayoral aspirant's plans to reactivate the CBD.

Mayoral candidate David Martin declared the river was one of the "untapped jewels of Ipswich” and said more investment, likely millions of dollars, was needed to lure people to it.

"If we want to draw people back into the CBD we need to have something to bring people back,” he said.

"I want to see hard shoreline on both sides, a little bridge with access to North Ipswich and a lift off the Bradfield Bridge.”

Mr Martin said a bikeway should be created and linked to a future Norman St Bridge, the city's long-awaited second vehicle crossing.

He admits the cost of the plan is not known.

"I was talking millions of dollars,” he said.

"I see massive benefit for it.

"Most decent cities in the world capitalise on their river.

"We've turned our back on the river for years.”

Mr Martin and Garry Duffy are the only two mayoral candidates to date.

Ipswich residents will go to the polls to elect a new council in March 2020.

Mr Martin said, if elected, the area around the Ipswich City Council-owned Woollen Mills would be rejuvenated.

"I want to see that terrace landscaped,” he said.

Mr Martin said improving the quality of the Bremer River would require support from other levels of government and said a weir could be investigated.

"Once we get the mall and CBD happening and having easy access to the river, I expect it to be utilised,” he said.

More Stories

bremer river election ipswich city council politics
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Armed with rake: 'We're going to be on A Current Affair'

    premium_icon Armed with rake: 'We're going to be on A Current Affair'

    Crime The 50-year-old threatened the two government employees with a rake and made threats to kill a woman.

    • 22nd Jul 2019 7:45 AM
    IN COURT: Full names of 72 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 72 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

    'Key link' for cyclists, pedestrians into CBD complete

    premium_icon 'Key link' for cyclists, pedestrians into CBD complete

    Council News Pedestrians, cyclists are given right of way

    'Redemption story' still there for drug offender

    premium_icon 'Redemption story' still there for drug offender

    Crime Police noticed the nervous behaviour of the two men