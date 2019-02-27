Harbour Bridge crash mum was six times legal limit

A DRUNK mum who caused peak-hour chaos after crashing on the Sydney Harbour Bridge was more than six times the legal alcohol limit, it has been revealed.

The 41-year-old pleaded guilty at Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday to dangerous driving and driving with a high range blood-alcohol level while two kids were in the car.

The woman returned a staggering 0.32 reading following the crash which involved her Mitsubishi Mirage rear-ending a stationary Toyota Prius on the Sydney Harbour Bridge at 4.30pm on December 14.

A four-year-old girl and five-year-old boy were in the car with her at the time but avoided serious injury.

When officers arrived the woman failed to sufficiently undertake a roadside breath test, police say.

She and the two children were taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital as a precaution where she underwent blood and urine testing.

The crash caused one lane in each direction to be shut causing a nightmare for commuters. Southbound traffic was banked back into Lane Cove tunnel and northbound traffic was queued all the way back over the Anzac bridge. Buses were also delayed by up to 30 minutes.

The incident was reported to Family and Community Services.