Hara’s Clyde proves he’s an Ipswich Young Gun

DOGWATCH

TONY Brett’s biggest fear was unfolding before his eyes in last Saturday night’s Ipswich Young Guns final.

Messy Man cut across kennel mate and race favourite Hara’s Clyde’s running line out of the boxes.

That concern was compounded with strong proven greyhounds in the stacked field like Group Three Golden Sands winner Velocity Bettina, Group Two Queensland Futurity placed Kooringa Lucy and the ever consistent Stinger Noir.

Brett thought his young charge would have to lead to win. However, as he’s been doing the past few weeks he continued to surprise.

Hara’s Clyde’s favourite tag came on the back of a 30.12 win in late February and a 30.30 heat win.

In both races, he exploded out of the boxes and led the whole way.

However, in the Young Guns final when he found himself posted wide and midfield halfway up the straight, he showed his trainer he could win tough too.

Despite missing the start the dog held his line from box seven and managed to scoot across to second behind his kennel mate Messy Man, but the big danger looked Velocity Bettina a six hundred metre jet right on their hammer.

Dogs don’t race on reputations and Hara’s Clyde preceded to carve out a 13.28 second sectional and an 11.77 run home, comfortably holding Velocity Bettina by four lengths.

Kennel mate Messy Man hung on for third, giving Brett a remarkable eighth Ipswich Young Guns Crown.

Hara’s Clyde and Messy Man will go their separate ways for the time being, the former headed to Albion Park to prepare for a Winter Carnival assault; the latter looking like one of the leading chances in next week’s 520 metre Ipswich Auction Series heats.

Sprint contenders set tone

SERENA Lawrance signalled her intention to push several her Auction Sprint Series contenders onto the 520 metre auction heats beginning Saturday week.

A couple of her graduates showed they were raring to go, giving a trainer a race to race double last Saturday.

Sprint series runner-up We Get It was first to impress with a huge run.

Second last at the post in only his second 520 metre race, the dog dropped to the rail methodically picking his way through the field to score by three quarters of a length in 30.83, a great time considering his early trouble.

Head Bairn came out in the next race and one upped her brother. The more experienced 520 metre bitch putting the race to bed early flying the lids, home in 30.55 by seven lengths.

The greyhounds will be racing for big stakes with a $40,000 winner’s cheque heading towards the series winner. That features a total of almost $80,000 for all participants across the heats, semis and consolation final.

Makowiecki marvels at big week

LAIDLEY Heights trainer Darren Makowiecki was already on cloud nine coming to Ipswich last Saturday night.

He’d just recorded his first Thursday night Albion Park winner with Tipsy taking out the No Metro Win event a couple of days earlier.

Popular among his peers and known as one of the nice guys of the sport, Makowiecki’s week only got better when Aerobic Tank made the most of his inside draw over the 431 metres in Saturday’s final race, clinging on four a quarter of a length victory.

That completed a couple of wins the trainer won’t forget.

McPaul chaser’s career takes flight

INALA trainer Lance McPaul looks to unearthed a serious sprinting prospect in Alpine Flight.

The predominantly white bitch caught the eye because of her unique markings and her brilliant acceleration in her two wins over the 431 metres at Ipswich.

The latest came in 25.09 in Tuesday’s Novice.

Through her five starts, the Fernando Bale/Aeroplane Cindy product has seen both her wins come at Ipswich, set up by a cracking first sectional.

When the 22 month old pup gets some more miles in her legs and improves her run home it looks like a matter of time until Alpine Flight breaks the 25 second barrier, perhaps when she races again in race 10 on Saturday night.

Cooper Dooper set for super Saturday

RACE eight on Saturday night’s card features the re-emergence of Group Two Queensland Derby placed and Group Three Golden Ticket finalist Cooper Dooper for master trainer Tommy Tzouvelis.

Cooper Dooper improved out of sight in his last preparation, jumping from a solid fifth grader to giving Australia’s smartest pup Simon Told Helen a run for his money when second in 29.79 in the Derby final.

After a month off with a virus, Cooper Dooper returned a short priced favourite at Albion Park three weeks ago where in the trainer’s words “he copped for checks than a bank teller”.

After pulling up a little sore after his initial assignment, Tzouvelis got back to work on the trial track, the dog running 24.99 in a post to post on Monday.

Tzouvelis is on a mission to build his dog up for the Winter Carnival Group Ones. He is hoping a win on Saturday is the shot of confidence he needs to get back on track.

It wasn’t a foregone conclusion.

The trainer said if the dog jumps well from a nice draw in box three, he can’t see him being run down with his closing sectionals. But if he comes out with the pack, the classy Infrared Lad in box eight is one dog that could match motors with him and create a real contest.