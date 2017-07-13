Happy International Fries Day

Guzman y Gomez has launched its fries-loaded Cali Burrito in celebration of International Fries Day.

DID you know today is International Fries Day?

That's right, an entire day to appreciate the golden glory of potato fries.

In celebration of the day, Mexican chain Guzman y Gomez is launching its new Cali Burrito, a modified version of the classic tortilla and stuffed with skin-on fries in place of rice and black beans.

Orion Springfield's Guzman y Gomez has launched its new Cali Burger to celebrate International Fries Day.

The new addition is available from today at all Guzman y Gomez restaurants across Australia, including the Orion Springfield Central store.

Springfield store owner, Mark Hawthorne said the response from customers had been very positive, particularly on social media.

"The feedback has been fabulous and actually started before we launched, because we introduced our new fries over the last six months and nationally in May, so customers have been very excited to hear about the Cali Burrito,” Mr Hawthorne said.

Guzman y Gomez's popular real, skin-on french fries.

"Our customers have been strongly encouraging us for a while to introduce the product because they have it in the United States and said it would be good if we had it too, so we thought let's do it.

"The feedback on our social channels has also been magnificent and I think because Aussies like chips on everything and because they're GYG, chemical-free fries, they're especially popular.

"Another thing we noticed is that customers tend to love getting extra guacamole added to their order and in the Cali Burrito it's actually already included, so that too has caused a lot of excitement.”

Guzman y Gomez's cheese fries.

The Guzman Y Gomez Cali Burrito features real skin-on potato fries, cheese, freshly-made guacamole, Pico de gallo salsa and sour cream and protein filling of your choice.

The launch of Cali Burrito follows shortly after the Mexican chain announced that drive-thru burritos would soon become a reality, with 24 of the 38 new restaurants coming to Australia over the next 18 months to feature a drive-thru stores.

The burrito starts at $12.50 and can be viewed www.guzmanygomez.com.

