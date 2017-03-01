Happy ending to career helping those who hurt

ROLE MODEL: Sandra Fitzgerald is retiring after 18 years as a volunteer grief support worker.

THE loss of her husband inspired a feeling of loss in Sandra Fitzgerald like she'd never felt before.

Rather than dwelling on her grief, the long-time Ipswich Hospice and Hilda's House volunteer focussed her attention on using it to help others.

It was 18 years ago that Mrs Fitzgerald first started working with grieving families at the hospice.

When the facility opened a dedicated bereavement centre, known as Hilda's House, next door, she became one of the founding volunteer grief support workers and facilitators.

It was with sadness that Mrs Fitzgerald finished with Hilda's House this week.

Staff and volunteers past and present organised a special farewell yesterday.

Reflecting on her time dealing with people who had lost loved ones, Mrs Fitzgerald said she learned a lot about how to deal with grief.

She said that despite the subject matter, her time as a volunteer with Hilda's House had filled her with positive experiences and memories.

"What I learned was that grief is very individual, and everybody grieves in their own way,” she said.

"The most important thing for someone experiencing grief is to have someone acknowledge and validate what they are feeling.

"I found it a positive and rewarding job because of the knowledge that you've allowed someone else to express their feelings and be understood.”

Hilda's House administrator Gail Thorne said Mrs Fitzgerald's knowledge and experience would be missed.

"She has just been a real source of knowledge,” Mrs Thorne said.

"Any of the new ones that come through will go to Sandra for guidance.”

Despite finishing up as a support worker, Mrs Fitzgerald hopes to continue her regular contributions to Ipswich Hospice and Hilda's House, through general volunteer work.

"I have nothing but admiration for the dedication and compassion show by staff and volunteers at Hospice and Hilda's House,” she said.

"They offer a wonderful service to their city.”