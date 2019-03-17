Menu
Taylah Pearson, Sarah Newman, Clarissa Barra, Mae-Louise Brock, Emily Said and Lisa Ziliotto at CMC Rocks on Saturday.
Taylah Pearson, Sarah Newman, Clarissa Barra, Mae-Louise Brock, Emily Said and Lisa Ziliotto at CMC Rocks on Saturday.
Happy campers defy any threat from above

Andrew Korner
17th Mar 2019 3:48 PM
POLICE have praised the behaviour of the vast majority of the estimated 25,000 people who enjoyed some of the world's finest country music talent at Willowbank over the weekend.

Despite being lashed by thunderstorms and plagued by mud, often drenched CMC Rocks fans made the most of the three-day live music extravaganza, with some donning gum boots while others chose to simply ditch footwear all together to deal with the quagmire. Following Friday night's ferocious storm, what was described as a "graveyard of quick-shades” was a prominent landmark among the camp sites.

Renee Marriott, Bianca Barratt, Tiarna Marriott, Shelby Marriott and Elisha Glover from Tasmania at CMC Rocks on Saturday.
Renee Marriott, Bianca Barratt, Tiarna Marriott, Shelby Marriott and Elisha Glover from Tasmania at CMC Rocks on Saturday.

Some festival-goers were seen packing up the camping gear a bit earlier on Sunday, as the reality that they would have to return to the daily grind began to set in.

Police tasked with patrolling the event said there were very few arrests considering the scale of the event, with only a low number of evictions also.

Cathy, Indy and Damien Swan, with Tahnee and Levi Swan from Noosa at CMC Rocks on Saturday.
Cathy, Indy and Damien Swan, with Tahnee and Levi Swan from Noosa at CMC Rocks on Saturday.

The Ipswich CIB said it was investigating an allegation of a sexual assault at the event, though no charges had been laid at this point.

