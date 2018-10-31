Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pauline and Noel Groves' 60th wedding anniversary.
Pauline and Noel Groves' 60th wedding anniversary. Chervina Maroske
People and Places

Happy 60th is a winner

30th Oct 2018 10:00 PM

HERE is this week's winning Facebook cover pic as chosen by you.

Congratulations Chervina Maroske.

Her post 'Pauline and Noel Groves 60th Wedding Anniversary' was the popular choice with our readers.

Thank you to Josh Comerford, Lesley Vickers, Marc G Photography, Melissa Faye, Melissa Monteith, Ruth Harlen, Sophie Kirchner, Stacey Newham and Tahnee-Leigh Welfare for contributing too.

 

Queens Park.
Queens Park. Josh Comerford

Did you know you can also submit photos or stories for publication in the QT's website? Go to qt.com.au/your-story/ and click "submit your story"

 

The Steps at Queens Park.
The Steps at Queens Park. Lesley Vickers

 

Aerial image of Goodna's Jacaranda Festival.
Aerial image of Goodna's Jacaranda Festival. Marc G Photography

 

Sunset over Ripley.
Sunset over Ripley. Melissa Faye

 

Little old shack at Purga.
Little old shack at Purga. Melissa Monteith

 

This Jerry. He like to sleep just about anywhere.
This Jerry. He like to sleep just about anywhere. Ruth Harlen

 

Too close for comfort.
Too close for comfort. Sophie Kirchner

 

Beautiful Jacaranda outside The Ipswich Club.
Beautiful Jacaranda outside The Ipswich Club. Stacey Newham

 

Fireworks at Jacaranda Festival.
Fireworks at Jacaranda Festival. Tahnee-Leigh Welfare
facebook cover photos ipswich photos readers photos
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Why Syd grows 30 kinds of pumpkins and four kinds of peanuts

    premium_icon Why Syd grows 30 kinds of pumpkins and four kinds of peanuts

    Life The 86-year-old farmer has been tending to his eclectic 70 acre crops for more than 30 years.

    Disturbing rise in DV trend prompts students to join fight

    premium_icon Disturbing rise in DV trend prompts students to join fight

    Crime Some students thought it was okay for men to pressure women into sex

    New businesses will open just in time for Christmas

    premium_icon New businesses will open just in time for Christmas

    Business Get a head start on holiday shopping

    Local Partners