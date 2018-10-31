Happy 60th is a winner
HERE is this week's winning Facebook cover pic as chosen by you.
Congratulations Chervina Maroske.
Her post 'Pauline and Noel Groves 60th Wedding Anniversary' was the popular choice with our readers.
Thank you to Josh Comerford, Lesley Vickers, Marc G Photography, Melissa Faye, Melissa Monteith, Ruth Harlen, Sophie Kirchner, Stacey Newham and Tahnee-Leigh Welfare for contributing too.
