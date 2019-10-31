Hanson’s warning in countdown to poll

ONE Nation firebrand Pauline Hanson has revealed plans to expand her party's footprint at the next state election by preselecting candidates in 91 seat across Queensland.

With the state locked in to go to the polls a year from today, the Queensland senator has warned the major parties that her political outfit is well advanced for another election assault, with the first batch of candidates expected to be announced before Christmas.

Pauline Hanson meets with truck drivers in Brisbane this week. Picture: Attila Csaszar/AAP

One Nation ran 61 candidates at the 2017 state election but failed to emulate its 1998 success.

It won just a single seat however the party finished second in 20 electorates and its preferences had a major impact on the result.

"The party has begun the application process for Queensland's state election next October, with 31 applicants already making it through to the final stage before endorsement," Senator Hanson told The Courier-Mail.

"We expect to start rolling those candidates out closer to Christmas and into the new year."

KAP state leader Robbie Katter

She revealed her party would once again not be challenging seats held by Katter's Australian Party MPs Robbie Katter and Shane Knuth.

"One Nation will expand its field of candidates at next Queensland election by running as many as 91 candidates, with exception to Robbie Katter and Shane Knuth's seats of Hill and Traeger," Senator Hanson said.

She said the party's lone Queensland MP Stephen Andrew had indicated he would recontest the seat of Mirani next October with the party currently finalising his re-endorsement.

One Nation and the KAP struck a preference deal at the 2017 election which also included a pledge that One Nation would not run candidates against Mr Katter and Mr Knuth.

The Party controversially declared in 2017 that it would preference all sitting MPs last - with a few exceptions like Labor's Jo-Ann Miller and the LNP's Mark Robinson.

That came in retaliation for the LNP's decision to preference former MP Steve Dickson last in Buderim after he defected to One Nation.

That move was blamed for losing the LNP a swag of Brisbane seats after the party's voters followed the how-to-vote cards.

One Nation later ruled out repeating the move.