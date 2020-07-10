Hanson's history of dividing Australia

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Pauline Hanson opens her letter "Hanson tells why she loves Australia" (QT 08/7) with the statement "I have always respected the people from many different nations and cultures that live here…"

This is simply not the case. Ms Hanson is now, and has always been, an advocate of a monocultural society that provides no assistance to those in need.

In this letter, she says it herself. She pours scorn on those people who do not adopt her version of Australian culture, those people who do not speak her language and those people who need food and security provided by the Victorian government.

Look at Ms Hanson's political history. Firstly, denying support to indigenous people. Then a scare campaign against people of Asian descent in our community, Then a similar campaign against Muslims. She has even suggested that autistic children should be isolated in classrooms of their own.

Ms Hanson writes "I love Australia" but her actions attempt to rip Australian society apart and separate out those who are not exactly like her. This is the danger. It is not the danger of racism but the danger of creating a divided society.

We are constantly told that "we are all in this together". Ms Hanson seems to believe that "we" only refers to people exactly like her.

Ken Alderton, One Mile