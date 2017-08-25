Hanson's burqa alert should be heeded

WARNING: Let us look at Hanson's action for what it was - an alert worthy of being issued, a reader advises.

AT LAST, a voice of reason (Ian Weier, QT 22/08) on Pauline Hanson and the burqa "stunt".

She obviously has been successful in what she set out to do; focus attention on what she, and I am sure a lot of others, see as a "problem".

There are people who attack someone because they do not like the person making or proposing it.

As a retired taxi driver, I was always wary when someone with the head covered (how was I to know if the person was male or female, whether they spoke or not?) sat behind me.

Let us look at Hanson's action for what it was - an alert worthy of being issued.

KEV PEARCE

Raceview