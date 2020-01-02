Hanson delivers Queensland poll blow

PAULINE Hanson will snub major parties at the state election and deny them preferences in a dramatic shift from the tactics of the 2017 poll.

The One Nation leader has also pledged to force the abolition of full preferential voting if the party holds the balance of power come October 31.

One Nation's plan not to give weighted preferential treatment to Labor or the LNP will likely damage the Conservatives in regional areas and hurt the Palaszczuk Government in outer, urban seats.

Senator Pauline Hanson at Parliament House in Canberra. Picture: Gary Ramage

It also makes the state poll result harder to predict in an election where the LNP needs to win nine seats for a clear majority, a tough ask given most seats will have to be won in Brisbane.

One Nation, which plans to run in at least 90 seats, will swap preferences with Katter's Australian Party (KAP), which holds three seats in Queensland's 93-seat parliament.

While Senator Hanson has declared voters should own their own preferences instead of being dictated to by political parties, her tactics have undoubtedly been partly swayed by the decision by the Federal Liberal Party last May to ­preference One Nation below Labor.

One Nation plans to unleash brutal ­campaign strategies in the coming weeks, which is likely to rankle Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

At the 2017 poll, One Nation relegated Labor and LNP MPs last on its how-to-vote card.

In some seats, One Nation polled upwards of 20 per cent and in some cases its tactic to preference sitting MPs last led to the LNP losing seats.

Hinchinbrook KAP MP Nick Dametto only managed to secure the third-highest primary vote, however, he leapfrogged One Nation on Labor preferences to get to second place and then beat LNP incumbent Andrew Cripps on One Nation preferences.

One Nation holds just one seat in state parliament, ­Stephen Andrew, who represents Mirani, which takes in Sarina, near Mackay.

The LNP heads into the election as the underdog, given the sheer number of seats it needs to win, laws that prevent property developers from donating to the party and state Labor's history of running better campaigns on the ground.

Leading into the election, Labor holds 48 seats and the LNP holds 38 seats (it did hold 39, but expelled Jason Costigan last year after harassment allegations against him).