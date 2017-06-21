23°
News

Hanson calls for autistic kids to be removed from classes

Matthew Killoran, The Courier-Mail | 21st Jun 2017 2:04 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ONE Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson announced this morning that her party will back the Federal Government's $18.6 billion school funding package.

But she also said "we need to get rid of" autistic children from mainstream classrooms, arguing teachers had to spend too much time with them at the expense of other students' education.

She said parents and teachers had raised the issue with her of children with disabilities or autism in mainstream classrooms.

"These kids have a right to an education by all means, but if there's a number of them these children should actually go into a special classroom, looked after and given that special attention," she said in the Senate this morning.

"Most of the time the teacher spends so much time on them they forget about the child who wants to go ahead in leaps and bounds in their education, but are held back by those.

"It's no good saying we have to allow these kids to feel good about themselves and we don't want to upset them and make them feel hurt.

"We have to be realistic at times and consider the impact that is having on other children in the classroom.

"We need to get rid of those people because you want everyone to feel good about themselves."

She said it was difficult for One Nation to come to the position of supporting the $18.6 billion in extra funding for schools.

"I hope this will improve our educational standards if it is addressed in the classroom," Senator Hanson said.

She criticised Labor for not supporting the bill, as the Opposition wants a further $22 billion to match the original Gonski funding proposed by the Gillard Government.

"I think it's a good start, $18.6 billion. That's a start, why can't you work with the government with regards to this and then build on that," she said.

"Stop opposing things just because you're on the opposition. It's about working together for the future of this nation. I just get so frustrated with the whole lot of you."

News Corp Australia

Topics:  autistic children editors picks hanson pauline removed

‘I have minimal contact with developers’: Tully

‘I have minimal contact with developers’: Tully

MAYORAL candidate Paul Tully says he has had minimal contact with developers and would have even less, if elected mayor.

Pisasale's 'first public appearance' in doubt

Rotary Club members from left, Rowarn Luder, James Pollock, and Tony Wills with Mayor Paul Pisasale are reminding people that the Bowelscan test kits are now available.

Saturday was to be first public appearance, after shock resignation.

Pisasale resigns from council-owned development companies

Paul Pisasale at the official opening of Fire Station 101 in 2016.

He has been on the board of some companies for more than a decade.

First deployment brings challenges in Middle East

SERVING WITH PRIDE: RAAF communications electronics technician Corporal Prue Phillips deployed on Operation Accordion in the Middle East region.

Rewards for home sickness

Local Partners

COMMENT: Donor just keeps on saving lives

Roll up your sleeves for a good cause, now is as good a time as any

Work of art shows pride in defence family

Students and teachers from St Mary's College present RAAF Base Amberley with a special mural.

Defence students know all too well the sacrifices that families make

Country music stars coming to Ipswich

Ipswich will get it's country on when The Country Superstars Tribute Show hits town on Friday, June 30 at Brothers Leagues Club.

A UNIQUE tribute show will bring a bit of country into the city.

Five things to do this weekend

The Channel 7 Ipswich Cup won by Maurus. Trained by David Vandyke and ridden by Damian Browne.

What's on in Ipswich

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

Grinspoon to smash footy gig curse

THE battle for State of Origin rock supremacy is on, and Grinspoon plan on winning over the fans at one of the toughest shows to play every year.

Rebel’s lawyer names huge sum

Hollywood agent Peter Principato told the court Rebel Wilson should have been landing between two and three lead roles a year at a minimum.

Hollywood star wants a staggering amount in damages.

Noosa eatery named Queensland's best restaurant

BEST RESTAURANT: Noosa's Wasabi fine-dining restaurant and bar has been named Queensland's best restaurant.

Fine dining bar and restaurant named Queensland's best

Why Mark Wahlberg is leaving Transformers

Mark Wahlberg as Cade Yeager in a scene from the movie Transformers: The Last Knight.

Wahlberg leaving the Transformers franchise to ‘get my life back’.

MOVIE REVIEW: Cars 3 is still a fun ride

A scene from the movie Cars 3.

POPULAR animated franchise grows up with more mature themes.

Beyonce's twins 'in hospital after premature birth'

“They did this with their daughter, Blue Ivy, too."

Daniel Day-Lewis is retiring from acting

Daniel Day-Lewis with Steven Spielberg.

He is known for going to extreme lengths for his performances

QUIET LEAFY STREET &amp; BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME

40 Edith Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 1 $319,000

COMMANDING ELEVATED STREET APPEAL & SUPER ROOMY HOME TWO LARGE SEPARATE LIVING AREAS + DECK & OPEN ALFRESCO AREAS Situated on a manageable 580sqm block and...

AFFORDABLE 55+ INDEPENDENT LIVING OR SET &amp; FORGET INVESTMENT

38/5 Judith Street, Flinders View 4305

Unit 1 1 Offers Over...

5% RETURN on Investment After Costs!! Excellent Tenant in place & High Demand Location. The bonus added features & upgrades make this a Stand Out unit of the...

Yamanto High Profile Opportunity

Lot 2 Warwick Road, Yamanto 4305

Commercial Conceptual layouts for development comprising warehouse and storage buildings of 1,200m and ... Expressions of...

Conceptual layouts for development comprising warehouse and storage buildings of 1,200m and 8,000m over the land take advantage of the superb growth position.

Fresh Renovation. Great Price. A Must to Inspect!

114 Thornton Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $319,000

If houses were sold based on first impressions alone, this one’s sure to do the trick! A post war classic located in the trending suburb of Raceview, this family...

&quot;FABULOUS FAMILY HOME OFFERING GRACE AND SPACE&quot;

8 Railway Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 4 3 1 $499,000

This perfectly renovated highset home will have you in awe as you enter on the ground level. Defined areas with superior contempory finishes, modern interiors and...

CHECK OUT ALL THE FEATURES ON THIS PRIME PROPERTY

162 Pine Mountain Road, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $410,000

3122m2 Block- Potential to subdivide Low-set brick home in a sort after area perfect for Investment, Renovation or Development. - 4 massive bedrooms with built...

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME ON A MASSIVE BLOCK IN UNBEATABLE LOCATION

129 Haig Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 4 $349,000

This tastefully renovated home offers a fantastic opportunity for first home buyers, investors or the young family with two levels of living with all the hard work...

Brand New - 8 Shops/Offices

1454 Main Street, Fernvale 4306

Commercial * For sale or Lease - New Office/shop complex - Floor areas ... Contact Agent

* For sale or Lease - New Office/shop complex - Floor areas 54.1m2* - 76m2* * 1,468m2 commercial block with 2 road frontage * Fronting main street...

More than Meets the Eye

4 Dampier Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 1 4 $249,000

It's got everything - gorgeous kitchen, double lockable carport, double shed and a wonderful outdoor entertainment area. This home has been lovingly cared for by...

Sitting High on 1,000m²

42 Palma Rosa Drive, Wulkuraka 4305

House 4 2 $319,000

This lowset brick home has it all, Four spacious bedrooms, all with built-ins. At one end of the home is the master bedroom with walk-in robe and ensuite and at...

Home owners settling to make way for Mackay Ring Road

The Clarkson family's home was moved just down the road from their former land at Stotts Road, Te Kowai, which was resumed by TMR.

But some are still clinging on, fighting for a better deal

Three historic M'boro hotels on the market

The Lamington Hotel Motel, Maryborough. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Three historic Maryborough hotels are on the market.

Renters warned about online real estate scam

The scam ad for a property for rent in Albert Park.

Australian renters have been warned about an elaborate scam

Workers return to Bundamba Fire Station site

BACK TO WORK: A new contractor has been appointed on the Bundamba Fire Station project and construction has restarted.

QFES has revealed what is happening with the project

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!