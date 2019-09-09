Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen says World Rugby must stand up to the Six Nations.
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen says World Rugby must stand up to the Six Nations.
Rugby Union

Hansen goes whack: All Blacks coach blasts World Rugby

by Daniel Gilhooly
9th Sep 2019 10:55 AM

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has laid blame for the plight of Pacific Island rugby on the unwillingness of World Rugby to stand up to the Six Nations and institute a global season.

Hansen raised eyebrows with a stinging attack on the international governing body a day after his side demolished Tonga 92-7 in Hamilton.

The veteran coach said lip service continues to be paid to the development of rugby in the Pacific Islands, where there is a rich supply of talented athletes but no framework to improve.

Watch every game of Rugby World Cup LIVE plus stream all Foxtel TV series, movies and sport on your TV or favourite device with FOXTEL NOW. Get your 10-day free trial!

On the eve of the World Cup in Japan, Hansen lamented the failure of World Rugby to get its proposed Nations Championship off the ground earlier this year.

The proposal, in which the leading northern and southern hemisphere nations would come together in a round-robin style format, was ultimately rejected by the Six Nations, with members were protective of the commercial status quo and wary of the ramifications of promotion-relegation.

Hansen said in an ideal world, the likes of Tonga would no longer face such a threadbare program of Tests.

"The problem that we've got is a calendar that doesn't allow you to do that," Hansen said.

"We have these wonderful ideas about growing the game but we don't have an organisation at the top that wants to be strong enough to say 'righto, this is what we're doing, we're going to have a global season.

"The Six Nations rule world Test rugby programs. They don't want to give that up and until they're prepared to give that up, we're not going to see any progress in that area."

Hansen felt for Tongan counterpart Toutai Kefu and other Pacific Island coaches, who have a small window to work with their players, many of whom are only reluctantly released by their European clubs for international duty.

"It's really difficult (for me) when your players play for five different franchises in New Zealand," Hansen said.

"So I can only imagine how difficult it would be when your players are playing all over the world and you're bringing them back and you don't have much time to prepare them.

"Whatever happened yesterday, (Tonga) will get way better by the time they get to the tournament."

More Stories

Show More
all blacks pacific island rugby rugby union rugby world cup 2019 steve hansen
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Security guard shown gun and told: 'I will kill you'

    premium_icon Security guard shown gun and told: 'I will kill you'

    News Offender had history of robbery, deprivation of liberty and 'tendency toward violence'

    • 9th Sep 2019 10:51 AM
    IN COURT: Full names of 81 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 81 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day QT publishes a full list of those due in court

    • 9th Sep 2019 10:33 AM
    CALL OUT: Your chance to start up a container refund point

    premium_icon CALL OUT: Your chance to start up a container refund point

    News Collection points needed across Ipswich for Containers for Change

    • 9th Sep 2019 10:31 AM
    Roaring success: How juniors are reviving the proud Tigers

    premium_icon Roaring success: How juniors are reviving the proud Tigers

    Hockey Kids bolster Easts club's future by dominating Ipswich finals