Hannah's new title is good news for city's youth

CELEBRATE: Hannah Hyatt will use her position as the Ipswich City Council's 2018 Young Citizen of the Year for mental health awareness.

IPSWICH'S newly-minted Young Citizen of the Year will use her new title to continue advocating on a national stage for achieving better mental health among the city's youth.

Long-time Headspace volunteer turned employee Hannah Hyatt was recognised at the 2018 Ipswich Australia Day Awards for her work with young people.

The reserved 23-year-old will use her prominent position to bring a renewed focus on more complex mental health challenges for the region's youth.

"It's about helping the young person get back into the real world and life," she said.

It is an important task within a community where psychological problems can be severe.

"Mental health issues like depression and anxiety are really prevalent," Ms Hyatt said.

"Issues stemming from bullying are also a really, really big issue."

Ipswich will not be the only city to benefit from Ms Hyatt's passion.

She was recently appointed to the Headspace National Reference Group.

The group works on the organisation's national projects and develops campaigns to improve health outcomes.

In December, Ms Hyatt secured employment at Headspace as a peer support worker.

"I'll be working with young people experiencing psychosis," she said.

While a large portion of her time is spent with others, Ms Hyatt is also halfway through a Bachelor of Human Services at the University of Southern Queensland.

Ms Hyatt expects to be able to manage a mammoth workload in 2018.

"I'm going to take it one day at a time," she laughed.

In March, she will travel to the Headspace National Conference and speak about how people with experience of mental illness can support other people with the same illness.

The quietly-spoken student is reluctant to accept praise for her efforts but acknowledged the significance of her youth award.

"It was really special - even being nominated and recognised for doing what I love to do," she said.

Headspace Ipswich community engagement co-ordinator Janet Reddacliff said the site was better off thanks to the effort of Ms Hyatt, who is one of the local youth reference group members.

"She's an awesome young lady," Ms Reddacliff said.

In the region, Ms Hyatt helps recruit and train new volunteers, work on community projects and attends and speaks at most meetings.

The benefit to Ipswich of Ms Hyatt's national group position should not be underestimated.

"It's more experience and training for her but she's in a position to provide a voice at a higher level," Ms Reddacliff said. "She can advocate for us here at Ipswich on that national reference group level."

