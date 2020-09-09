Menu
Crime

Hannah’s lasting legacy with park dedication

by Frances Whiting
9th Sep 2020 5:21 AM
On what would have been her 32nd birthday, friends and family of Hannah Clarke gathered at Bill Hewitt Park in Brisbane's Camp Hill yesterday for the opening of "Hannah's Place".

Flanked by the top echelon of Queensland's emergency services, Hannah's family, parents Lloyd and Sue Clarke, brother Nat Clarke and sister-in law Stacey Roberts, said they hoped Hannah's Place - a shelter with seating and surrounded by greenery - would be somewhere people could rest and reflect.

Hannah Clarke and her children Aaliyah, 6, Laiana, 4, and Trey Clarke, 3, were murdered by Hannah's estranged husband Rowan Baxter on February 19.

Baxter ambushed the family on their way to school, doused them with petrol and set them alight, all four dying from their injuries.

Hannah's bravery that day - giving testimony to police officers at the scene and also later from her hospital bed while suffering burns to 97 per cent of her body - was reflected by those who gathered for the private ceremony yesterday.

 

The family of Hannah Clarke plant a tree after they attend the dedication of Hannah's Place. Picture: Peter Wallis
Lord Mayor Adrian Shrinner, Lady Mayoress Nina Shrinner, Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Greg Leach and Queensland Ambulance Deputy Commissioner Dee Taylor Dutton were among those at the ceremony, as well as the paramedic first responders who stayed with Hannah at the scene.

Officially welcomed by Lord Mayor Shrinner and Councillor Fiona Cunningham _ who has worked with the Clarke family for months on the project, Lloyd and Sue Clarke said they would visit Hannah's Place regularly.

NATIONAL DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CRISIS SERVICES

  1. 1800 RESPECT: 1800 737 732
  2. Australian Childhood Foundation: 1800 176 453
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. LifeLine: 13 11 14
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800
  6. Relationships Australia: 1300 364 277
Hannah Clarke and her children
"It's just across the road from White's Hill State College where Hann was school captain, and we spent a lot of time in this park with the kids," Lloyd Clarke said.

Sue Clarke added: "We walk past here every morning, so it will be really nice for us to sit down, have a cup of tea, and just think about Hannah and the kids."

The family of late politician Bill Hewitt gave their permission for Hannah's Place to be sited in the park bearing his name, and were also in attendance at the ceremony.

Four pink trumpet trees were planted, one each for Hannah and her children.

"Pink was Han's favourite colour so I think it will be lovely for us one day to sit under the trees and remember all the lovely times our family had in this park," Lloyd Clarke said.

 

 

The family of Hannah Clarke at the dedication of Hannah’s Place. Picture: Peter Wallis
