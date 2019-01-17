Hannah gets second chance at uni dream

GOING PLACES: Hannah Beaton graduates today from the University of Southern Queensland's Accelerated Entry Pathway Program.

THE future is looking a bit brighter for Bremer High graduate Hannah Beaton.

Tomorrow she graduates from the University of Southern Queensland's Accelerated Entry Pathway Program (AEPP).

She's hoping to score herself a place at university by completing the intensive four week course.

"I knew I wanted to get into uni, but I wasn't doing OP subjects," Miss Beaton said.

"I started off with OP subjects, but there was some I didn't like and I wasn't getting the grades."

With the help of a few friends she found out about the free AEPP course and applied.

The course ran for two weeks before Christmas and another two weeks after New Years teaching students about university life.

"The course isn't easy, you definitely have to be motivated and want the outcome."

But she encouraged any students to have a go.

"If you didn't do OP subjects it's worth a try, you just have to be dedicated."

Miss Beaton hopes to study a bachelor of business and commerce majoring in marketing in semester two this year, until then she plans to work and study towards a certificate in allied health.

"My parents are happy I'm going to have a future and going to uni doing what I want to do."

Tertiary Preparation Lecturer and AEPP coordinator Charmaine Davis said AEPP consists of two courses, both of which students need to pass to meet entry requirements for undergraduate study at USQ.

"Entry into AEPP is generally restricted to current Year 12 students and builds on what they have learned at school, with a specific focus on developing the skills, knowledge and attributes (and confidence) required to transition successfully into first year undergraduate study," Ms Davis said.

"AEPP is not designed as an easy way of getting into university. Instead, it provides an opportunity for students who may not meet uni entry requirements through school, or who feel they need more preparation, or more confidence, to succeed at uni level study, the chance to work intensively over semester 3 to develop the necessary skills, and prerequisites.

"It is fast, furious and not for the faint hearted, but very worth the effort. Students develop a friendship and support network that will help them when they move into undergrad, and they get involved in uni life.

"Students who pass this program are well placed to make a strong start to undergraduate study."

Courses available to students when they finish include law, science, information technology, humanities and social science, health and recreation, creative and performing arts and business.