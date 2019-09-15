Hannah Gadsby wins Emmy for Nanette

Hannah Gadsby has been awarded a Creative Arts Emmy for Netflix special Nanette. Picture: Getty

Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby has beat Beyonce and Adam Sandler to win an Emmy for her stand-up special Nanette.

The writer, actor and television presenter received global acclaim for the Netflix special when it premiered on the streaming platform last year.

On Sunday, ahead of the Emmy Awards next week, Gadsby was awarded a Creative Arts Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.

The Television Academy shared the award on Twitter, where the comedian was flooded with praise from Australian celebrities including Russell Crowe, David Campbell and Charlie Pickering.

Nanette, which has a 100 per cent critic rating on review website Rotten Tomatoes, sees Gadsby share intimate details of her private life, including growing up in Tasmania and coming to terms with her sexuality.

Filmed before an audience at the Sydney Opera House, Gadsby opens up about pride parades, the history of art, how she tackles homophobia and deals with her own pain.

Gadsby's honest approach to comedy beat fellow nominees Adam Sandler, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Beyonce for the Emmy nod.

The comedian was also nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (prerecorded) but that was awarded to Carpool Karaoke.

Nominated for an Emmy! Well I’m pretty chuffed. Hard to know what the boys make of it. I reckon they want Emmy to mean ‘food’ or ‘park’. Time will tell. pic.twitter.com/RkoRG5u96G — Hannah Gadsby (@Hannahgadsby) July 16, 2019

Thankful that EMMY WINNER @Hannahgadsby did not quit comedy!! pic.twitter.com/VdtAL1EAZA — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) September 15, 2019

Gadsby was made aware of the nominations in July, at the time she said the was "pretty chuffed" about it.

The comedian is currently on tour overseas with her follow up to Nanette, Douglas.

"While Nanette was a random barista, Douglas is a very specific dog," her website says, adding the shows have nothing in common except they're both took Gadsby's career in an unexpected turn. Netflix has also acquired the rights to Douglas.

The 2019 Emmy Awards will be held on Monday September 23, Australian time.