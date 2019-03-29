Last shift for firefighting's 'great teacher'

OLD BRIGADE: Lance Mullins is retiring from the Queensland Fire and Rescue Service after 35 years.

OLD BRIGADE: Lance Mullins is retiring from the Queensland Fire and Rescue Service after 35 years. Rob Williams

WHAT started out as a bit of a career change on a whim turned into a life's calling for retiring Ipswich firefighter Lance Mullins.

Including his time spent as a mostly voluntary auxiliary member, the 65-year-old Ipswich born and bred firefighter spent 38 years donning the helmet and overalls, including 35 years as a full-time firefighter.

The father spent his entire career serving his beloved Ipswich community, through the good times and the bad, but on the eve of his final shift at Ripley, Station Officer Mullins could only speak of the overwhelming feeling of achievement that his career had given him.

"Thoughts of being a firefighter never entered my mind, but I worked in the railway workshops at North Ipswich straight out of school and one of my mates there said he had joined and all you had to do was write your name down," Mr Mullins said.

"At the time the prospects of progressing your career with the railways were limited, so I did it."

Advancements not only in building fire safety but also vehicle safety have brought the most significant changes over the course of Mr Mullins's career.

One of his first jobs was the Lowood Hotel fire in 1984, which was followed by a bad run of about 11 fatal car crashes.

Since those early times, his experience and calm head in times of trouble have allowed him to guide newcomers through the challenges of the job.

Senior Firefighter Wayne Vaux said he went to his first house fire job on Ipswich Cup Day in 2008 alongside Mr Mullins.

"He has been a great teacher and mentor," Mr Vaux said.

"He has that very relaxed personality out on the fire ground and in other stressful situations that brings a calmness. He talks you through it and debriefs you so that you can learn from the experience."

Mr Mullins and his wife are planning to travel following his retirement this week.