Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Race against storms to rescue hang-glider

by Jacob Miley
8th Oct 2018 2:38 PM

STORMS and heavy rain threaten the rescue of a hang-glider stuck 30m up a tree on the Gold Coast Hinterland.

Emergency crews were called to the incident at Mount Tamborine about 12.30pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said crews on scene were expecting rain and storms to reach the site within 30 minutes and were working to free the female hang-glider.

Queensland Ambulance said the situation was being described "as a difficult rescue effort"

It is believed the patient has no obvious injuries, however crews are yet to assess, QAS said.

gold coast hinterland hang gliding mt tamborine rescue

Top Stories

    Teen girl critical after car and bike crash near Ipswich

    Teen girl critical after car and bike crash near Ipswich

    News A CYCLIST is in a critical condition after being struck by a car near Ipswich this afternoon.

    WARNING: Damaging winds, hail and rain likely for Ipswich

    WARNING: Damaging winds, hail and rain likely for Ipswich

    Weather These storms are moving towards the northeast

    Family farewell loving great, great grandmother, 101

    premium_icon Family farewell loving great, great grandmother, 101

    News Family remember 'strong willed' matriarch at service

    Boy had difficulty walking, sitting after dad's belting

    premium_icon Boy had difficulty walking, sitting after dad's belting

    Crime School staff contacted the police after noticing the boy's difficulty

    Local Partners