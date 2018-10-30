Hangar will be gutted for four new IT classrooms

Woodcrest State College Executive Principal Patrick Murphy, Member for Jordan Charis Mullen and Principal of the Secondary School, Darren McGregor.

ABOUT 100 students per lesson will benefit from a massive refurbishment of the Woodcrest State College "hangar".

The "hangar" as it is affectionately known is where the high school's information communication and technology classrooms are housed.

This week Member of Jordan Charis Mullen announced Midson Construction had won the tender for the build.

Secondary school principal Darren McGregor said the inside of the building would be completely "gutted" and re-built with a "more flexible design", while the outside manual arts, film and technology and art classrooms would be untouched.

When completed there will be four brand new classrooms, where three used to be with walls that can be opened to create larger rooms.

At a cost of $550,000 the project also includes sound proofing and the construction of a collaborative staff room.

The job also includes some repair works due to subsidence and a new modern look.

Mr McGregor said the school was only 19 years old but the space was in need of a facelift.

Nearly 70 per cent of the school's students will have their own laptops by next year and the new classrooms will allow them to plug in, using the school's monitors and keyboards.

"We're training students for jobs that don't exist yet," Mr McGregor said.

"We're staying at the forefront of changes in technology."

The school, he said, needed to be at the cutting edge of technology to keep pace with the future.

"We're hoping construction starts towards the end of this term."

The refurbishment is expected to be completed by term two next year, if not before.

Woodcrest State College Executive Principal Patrick Murphy said the renovations would be an asset to the growing school and equip students with the skills to contribute to the Innovative City concept developed in Greater Springfield, and beyond.

"Woodcrest State College and Springfield Learning Coalition are working to develop an innovative education community, with this new building allowing the college to offer more interactive classes to students," Mr Murphy said.

"The entire community is very excited about the upgrades and students are looking forward to utilising the refurbished rooms."

Ms Mullen said the tender process closed in September.

"The updated rooms will ensure students have access to state-of-the-art facilities to learn the skills to enter into the rapidly-expanding and fiercely-competitive global digital economy," Ms Mullen said.

"In 2018-19 we are delivering an overall infrastructure investment program across the state valued at more than $923 million."