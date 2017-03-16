'Prison guards deserve better' as overcrowding bites

ALL but one high-security prison in Queensland is severely overcrowded, with an extra 1606 inmates above capacity being squeezed into the system.

Inmates numbers released on March 10 show there were 7744 prisoners in 12 high security facilities across the state stretching from Atherton to Gatton that are built to hold just 6138 people.

Overcrowding has been a growing problem for the Queensland prison system for the past five years.

"Queensland Corrective Services have submitted that as prisoner numbers continue to increase above the capacity of the system, the risks, including loss of discipline and control in correctional centres, increasing assaults, a deterioration in staff safety and, potentially, riots, will increase too. Risks relating to fire safety and plumbing failure also increase. Prisoners and corrections staff are endangered," a spokesperson said.

What do you think about this? Do you think prison guards and inmates deserve better? Here's what you said on Facebook...

Toni Birtles-Crute - "Guards definitely deserve better. Prisoners on the other hand are there because they broke the law. They have it lucky in Australia, they get good meals and have all the mod cons. They're supposed to be there as punishment and to reflect on what they did, they should just have a very basic share cell and three meals a day. Have no sympathy for them whatsoever. If they can't do the time then don't do the crime."

Kayleigh Sky-anne Anderson - "Bring back death penalty for child abusers, open proper rehab centres for the drug users and maybe there will be less overcrowding. The guards don't need the stress of the job when it's not overcrowded let alone now it is. Broken system all round." Beverley Darby - "Agree all the way."

Shari Armstrong - "Yes, the guards do. My hubby was a guard for seven years and left because of bad conditions and pay."

Robbie Middleton - "If you take away the prisoners recreational rooms and remove TV from their cells, I am sure you would be able to fit more in."

Kathleen Holland - "Maybe stop locking up people for petty stuff and put them on the farms or roads to work the jobs that need people."

Jade Clarke - "How about hanging the child abusers and rapists. They are in and out and back in after they do it again. Sickos!"

Jodie Leigh - "Start knocking some on the head, most are a waste of space and will never be rehabilitated."

Cherie Christine - "Perhaps treat drug addiction like medical issue instead of a criminal act, that might free up some space. Actually treat addiction instead of punishing it. Many crimes are drug related."

Glen Angel - "Maybe if the gov wasn't so up themself in employment with prison office staff maybe you would get enough people to work there."