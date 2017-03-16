30°
Opinion

'Prison guards deserve better' as overcrowding bites

Greg Osborn
| 16th Mar 2017 3:00 PM
Cramped conditions for two prisoners sharing a cell in jail.
Cramped conditions for two prisoners sharing a cell in jail. Tim Howard

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ALL but one high-security prison in Queensland is severely overcrowded, with an extra 1606 inmates above capacity being squeezed into the system.

Inmates numbers released on March 10 show there were 7744 prisoners in 12 high security facilities across the state stretching from Atherton to Gatton that are built to hold just 6138 people.

Overcrowding has been a growing problem for the Queensland prison system for the past five years.

"Queensland Corrective Services have submitted that as prisoner numbers continue to increase above the capacity of the system, the risks, including loss of discipline and control in correctional centres, increasing assaults, a deterioration in staff safety and, potentially, riots, will increase too. Risks relating to fire safety and plumbing failure also increase. Prisoners and corrections staff are endangered," a spokesperson said.

What do you think about this? Do you think prison guards and inmates deserve better? Here's what you said on Facebook...

Toni Birtles-Crute - "Guards definitely deserve better. Prisoners on the other hand are there because they broke the law. They have it lucky in Australia, they get good meals and have all the mod cons. They're supposed to be there as punishment and to reflect on what they did, they should just have a very basic share cell and three meals a day. Have no sympathy for them whatsoever. If they can't do the time then don't do the crime."

Kayleigh Sky-anne Anderson - "Bring back death penalty for child abusers, open proper rehab centres for the drug users and maybe there will be less overcrowding. The guards don't need the stress of the job when it's not overcrowded let alone now it is. Broken system all round." Beverley Darby - "Agree all the way."

Shari Armstrong - "Yes, the guards do. My hubby was a guard for seven years and left because of bad conditions and pay."

Robbie Middleton - "If you take away the prisoners recreational rooms and remove TV from their cells, I am sure you would be able to fit more in."

Kathleen Holland - "Maybe stop locking up people for petty stuff and put them on the farms or roads to work the jobs that need people."

Jade Clarke - "How about hanging the child abusers and rapists. They are in and out and back in after they do it again. Sickos!"

Jodie Leigh - "Start knocking some on the head, most are a waste of space and will never be rehabilitated."

Cherie Christine - "Perhaps treat drug addiction like medical issue instead of a criminal act, that might free up some space. Actually treat addiction instead of punishing it. Many crimes are drug related."

Kathleen Holland - "Maybe stop locking people up for petty stuff and put them on the farms or roads to work the jobs that need people."

Glen Angel - "Maybe if the gov wasn't so up themself in employment with prison office staff maybe you would get enough people to work there."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  facebook jail overcrowding opinion

'Prison guards deserve better' as overcrowding bites

'Prison guards deserve better' as overcrowding bites

Readers have their say on prison overcrowding

How Arnie got Ipswich lad in 'golden' shape

COME ON: Former Bundamba student Glenn Twiddle gets his own personal workout from Arnold Schwarzenegger at Gold's Gym in Venice Beach.

Schwarzenegger flogs Bundamba boy into shape in one-on-one workout

Lions' Ipswich move a no-brainer says councillor

FLASHBACK: Brisbane Lions players in 2013 celebrate what was to have been a move of their training base and admin' to Springfield. The move is now back on table.

Morrison keen to reboot plan and get it over the line

HOUSE FIRE: Body found after Atkinson Dam inferno

An aerial view of this morning's house fire at Atkinson's Dam.

Man killed, investigators search for cause

Local Partners

How Arnie got Ipswich lad in 'golden' shape

Schwarzenegger flogs Bundamba boy into shape in one-on-one workout

'Remarkable' Ipswich innovators on the world stage

Rice farmers across the region have been left empty handed due to a late cane harvest. Photo: Kathleen Calderwood / Rural Weekly

IPSWICH entrepreneurs have the chance to reveal their best work.

Talking frank about Woodley

Frank Woodley

Comedian to star at Brisbane Comedy Festival this month

10 things you need to know before CMC Rocks

US country music group The Dixie Chicks.

Music fans prepare for one of the biggest weekends of their lives

Psychics spirit into town

Ipswich psychic, medium and holistic coach Brett Barry will be in attendance on March 26.

"It's all about keeping an open mind!"

Talking frank about Woodley

Comedian to star at Brisbane Comedy Festival this month

10 things you need to know before CMC Rocks

US country music group The Dixie Chicks.

Music fans prepare for one of the biggest weekends of their lives

Is 78kg Coast woman 'heavy enough' for Biggest Loser?

Nikki weighs 78kg and is the lightest contestant on The Biggest Loser Transformed, which premiered this week. Picture: Channel 10

Biggest Loser trainer defends casting 78kg woman as contestant

Why Ipswich's Simon won't declare his love for TV wife Alene

Booval's Simon McQuillan talks about the pressures of being on the TV series Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

Constant questioning make Booval boy want to 'jump in a lake'

Steve Price called a sex symbol

Googlebox Australia watchers have warmed to a softer side of shock jock Steve Price on I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

THE radio shock-jock is a ... sex symbol? Googlebox stars think so.

Rachel Griffiths on When We Rise: It's just love, actually

Rachel Griffiths stars as Diane in the TV series When We Rise.

ACTRESS is thrilled to be part of the US TV drama about civil rights

Emma Watson's private photos leaked online in beastly act

PRIVATE photographs of Emma Watson have been leaked online

&quot;AFFORDABLE VILLAGE LIFE WITH EVERY CONVENIENCE ON YOUR WISH LIST&quot;

31/1380 Warrego Highway, Brassall 4305

House 2 1 2 $179,000

ldeal buying for those downsizing, couples and those wishing to travel. This property is set on the very end of Gainsborough Downs Village so the yard is massive...

Stylish Brick 3 Year Old Brick

263 Cedar Road, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 2 $359,000

Positioned in the fast growing corridor of Redbank Plains where established properties can be purchased well below what it cost you to build a new property and...

PLENTY OF SPACE FOR RELAXING OR ENTERTAINING

129 Coopers Road, Willowbank 4306

House 5 2 4 $539,000

From the moment you drive up the driveway you'll be pleasantly surprised that everything with this property has been doubled. From its 50+ mtr frontage, to it's...

STRAIGHT FROM A FAIRYTALE!

51 Stephenson Street, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 2 2 OFFERS FROM...

Sitting high, in a sought after suburb of Coalfalls, this property is truly unique. From the street it looks like it has come straight out of a childhood...

STARTING OUT? THIS ONE IS FOR YOU!!

50 Cascade Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $309,000

This immaculately presented home would suit first home buyers as the price is right for this roomy & tidy home situated at the quiet end of Cascade street in...

JUST LIKE NANNAS

11 Robin Street, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 1 1 265,000...

This one owner 60 year old home has been much loved over the years and this is the first time it has ever been on the market for sale. Sitting high up the street...

ACREAGE PERFECTION AT PEAK CROSSING

49 Peak Crossing Churchbank Weir Road, Peak Crossing 4306 ...

House 4 2 4 579,000

You will find this perfectly presented home in the sought after acreage estate at Peak Crossing. Indulge yourself in this residence which offers immense visual...

IDEAL FIRST HOME OR INVESTMENT

70 Glenelg Drive, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $279,000

A fantastic opportunity awaits for first home buyers or investors, with no work to be done, its ready for you to move in straight away, and a massive yard in the...

THE PERFECT ENTERTAINER - ON A BUDGET !!

40 Glenelg Drive, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 2 $279,000 Neg

FRESH to the market is this feature packed, lowset Brassall home. This home has been well maintained, and is perfectly suited for first home buyers wanting to...

THE PERFECT HOME FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!

17 Staaten Street, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $325,000

This amazing and feature packed family home is less than seven years old and located in a prime new home area in ever popular Brassall. It has all the right...

Construction underway at $180m Ipswich development

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

Work has begun at new master-planned community

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Coast's future clad in activewear, driven by youth

KEY: The planned SunCentral development for the Maroochydore CBD.

Bernard Salt paints picture of Coast's future and it's lycra-clad

Dirty nappies, food: Tenants from hell trash home

DISGUSTED: Home owner Tannyth Shackell looks on at the Dirty Nappies, rubbish and food scraps left behind by tenants in her Gatton rental property.

Home owners disgusted by tenants' actions

BOOM TIME: How long until Coast is home to 550,000?

HOT TIP: Leading demographer Bernard Salt.

Families, working age and elderly all set to grow in region

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!