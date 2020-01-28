Menu
Aleksander Kornel leaves Ipswich court.
Handyman helps himself to tools at hardware store

Ross Irby
28th Jan 2020 10:59 AM
A HARD-UP handyman short on his cash flow hit a Bunnings hardware store in a series of grab-and-go tool thefts.

He then sold the stolen goods on Facebook Marketplace.

The thefts were done in a few short weeks with the now regretful offender Aleksander Kornel going before Ipswich Magistrates Court for punishment.

Kornel, 34, pleaded guilty to six charges of stealing from Bunnings; and two charges of committing fraud.

Police prosecutor Ricky Tsoi said the stealing offences took place between August and September last year at Bunnings in Springfield in what had been opportunistic behaviour.

Kornel would park his ute at the timber yard area then enter the store before returning with items and driving off.

During his repeat visits Kornel’s thefts included Makita chainsaws, a Black and Decker vacuum, Ryobi leaf blowers, and tradies work boots.

Mr Tsoi said Kornel told police he sold some items on Facebook Marketplace.

Police sought a community service work order of 120 hours as punishment.

There was no value on the items stolen but Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said it would likely be hundreds of dollars.

Defence lawyer Christy Louden said Kornel had been working as a handyman when he needed tools.

She said he was unfortunately using drugs at the time and under financial pressure with a wife, child and mortgage.

He’d also not been paid for some work and although not an excuse, things had got to him.

Since being charged he instructs that he has not used drugs.

He now has a new job and his employer was told about the charges, with Kornel able to keep his job if a conviction was not recorded against him.

Ms Sturgess said the offences were done between August 17 and September 7, 2019 and the last fraud in October.

Ms Sturgess said he had stolen three leaf blowers and two chainsaws when he concealed items inside black tubs and exited the hardware store via the timber yard to his ute.

A leaf blower stolen on August 28 had been hidden on a push trolley beneath bags of mulch and fertiliser.

She said multiple black tubs were found by police at his home. The stolen work boots were among items Kornel sold on Facebook.

Ms Sturgess said she found the offences to be both opportunistic and brazen by his repeated visits every few days to the same Bunnings Springfield store.

She noted that he’d been suffering depression and financial pressure after not being paid by a previous employer.

He had no previous offences for stealing.

Kornel was ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid community service work.

No conviction was recorded against him.

