Handy tips to target bass, sharks as weather hotting up

Matthew Osley with a golden trevally caught at the Gold Coast on a Jackall Squirrel 79.

Matthew Osley with a golden trevally caught at the Gold Coast on a Jackall Squirrel 79.

FISHING LINES

WITH the weather warming up it seems the fishing is following suit.

The larger dams like Wivenhoe and Somerset are still the picks at the moment.

The bass population in the freshwater locations tend to school up at this time of the year, making them ideal to target from a boat.

You can use your fish-finders to locate the schooling fish. If you haven't got a sounder, try trolling deep-diving lures like the Smak Brolgas or Halco Poltegeists to establish where the bass are feeding.

Once on the schools, heavy metal jigs or soft plastics have been the pick of the lures.

A simple cast and slow retrieve is all that is needed. If they are fussy, try adding a few small hops of the lure on the wind and small pause.

Bass are your main target in the schools but you will also encounter golden perch and catfish while using this method.

The rivers are also warming up a little and the bass are starting to feed in the upper reaches from Wivenhoe Dam through to Colleges Crossing.

If fishing from the bank and you prefer bait, try prawns or live freshwater worms.

If you have access to a kayak, try getting away from pressured areas and target the bankside vegetation or snags as this is where the predators like to ambush prey.

If you are throwing lures, try top water lures like cicadas and frog styles early and later in the afternoon; or spinner baits, smaller mid divers and soft plastics when the sun gets higher during the day.

The lack of rain has increased the salinity in the Brisbane River around Colleges Crossing and Kookaburra Park.

As a consequence the sharks, bream and flathead have been on the chew.

For the sharks, keep it simple. Run a wire trace of about 60cm and a 6/0-8/0 circle hook and a piece of freshwater eel as bait.

Allow the sharks to run with your bait for a little before applying pressure to set the hook.

Small prawns or white pilchards are the go-to bait for flathead and bream.

Keep the sinkers small and focus on the edges as this is where the fish will be feeding. There are lots of bank edges to pull up on so it's a great place to take the family.

If heading to the bay, keep an eye on the weather this time of the year as the winds can pick up in the afternoon.

There have been good reports of squire and the odd grassy sweetlip coming from around Peel and Mud islands.

Soft plastics and jigs are doing the damage if you want to try lures.

For the bait anglers, try strips of squid or cubes of pilchards.

Try fishing the smallest amount of lead possible for better results.

Charltons Bait and Tackle is at 18 Kerwick Street, Redbank. Phone (07) 38181677 or info@charltonsfishing.com.au

Share your top catches

Have you been out and about enjoying some recent fishing success?

If so, email your best photos and information to: qtsport@qt.com.au

Include your name, suburb and relevant details about your special catch.