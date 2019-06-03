Handy tips to look after valuable club sponsors

HOUSE RULES

THE majority of clubs and organisations are reliant on sponsorship dollars and it's usually a high percentage of their annual income. But do you focus on recruiting more sponsors or keeping your current sponsors happy?

Take the time to ask yourself what does your club do to keep your sponsors each year? Do you deliver what you promise?

Here are some tips to maintain a successful partnership:

Communicate - Sponsors like to feel acknowledged, and not forgotten.

Promote: Sponsorship is another form of advertisement for their business, show the value of the sponsorship agreement.

Personal invites: Show your appreciation so they feel wanted and a part of your club.

Relationships: Develop personal relationships, and regularly meet with them.

Ask for feedback: Never assume that you provide the perfect partnership. Always ask for feedback and learn from past problems.

Football clinic

COLLEGES United Football Club and Grasshopper Soccer will be holding a July school holiday clinic.

The clinic is open to ages 5-12 years and will focus on skill development with small-sided games and lots of fun.

The fun happens from July 9-11, from 9am to noon.

Kids will be required to bring shin pads, appropriate footwear, a water bottle and a snack for morning tea.

The clinic includes insurance, a ball, medallion and a sausage sizzle on the last day.

For more information email soccer@collegesunited.org.au or phone 0409 565 345.

Field care

WITH the cooler weather upon us, the grass on our sports fields won't be growing too much.

In order to make sure that those fields are able to be maintained and last until finals' time it is really important for clubs to put a lot of consideration in training schedules so as to spread the wear on the grounds.

Training should be kept to a minimum around high traffic areas such as goal mouths and directly in front of a clubhouse.

Where possible, training may be able to be conducted off the playing fields to provide extra protection.