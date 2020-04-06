Handy grants, exercise tips to help groups

Tips to work out at home. Picture: AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

THE Ipswich City Council is excited to provide the Ipswich City Council Grant Finder to all local businesses, community groups, not-for-profits and individuals.

This site provides a comprehensive list of grant and funding opportunities available to you.

Ipswich’s free service means you will never miss a grant opportunity again.

Go to www.ipswich.grantguru.com.au and register to receive emailed alerts for new grants, save your favourites and access tips to help you apply for grants.

If any sport and recreation club would like further assistance accessing grants, contact us at sportrecreation@ipswich.qld.gov.au

Workouts at home

IN response to these unprecedented times, Ipswich City Council has released a series of free online videos to keep people active at home.

These workouts don’t require lots of equipment and can be streamed onto a mobile, tablet or laptop.

Current videos include yoga, pilates and a guided relaxation with more still to come.

Head to www.ipswich. qld.gov.au/activeathome to get access to these great resources.

Online resources

SEVERAL state and national sporting organisations have released resources to keep people active and maintain their skills.

Here’s a list of some of them to help you:

Netball Australia Netfit: www.netball.com.au/netfit

Football Queensland Miniroos Recess: www.footballqueensland.com.au/miniroos-recess

Hockey Australia: www. hockey.org.au/hockeyathome-with-hockey-australia

Rugby Australia: www.australia.rugby/participate/get-into-rugby/club-resources.