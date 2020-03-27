Hands up who'll miss the Footy

FRIDAY night is just not going to feel right.

For as long as I can remember, Friday night has been about watching the footy - rugby league in my house, though AFL and rugby union get some love.

Who else can remember when Channel 9's broadcast was delayed by an hour so they could air Burke's Backyard at 7.30pm?

My Dad couldn't help himself and had to find out progress scores.

He thought he was good at not letting on what was happening in the games, but we could all tell because if the team he liked was winning he would stay awake.

If the team he didn't want to win was winning he would fall asleep and snore loudly on the couch.

When I moved out of home, the tradition of Friday night footy came with me.

Sometimes at the pub, sometimes at a friend's house or sometimes at my house, but without fail I have had to watch.

Now it is not possible, it does feel sad to me, which is strange given the magnitude of the issues the world is faced with.

Why would not being able to plonk my big butt down on the couch to watch grown men belt into each other for an hour and half be such a loss?

The only thing I can put my finger on is comfort.

There is something comfortable or familiar about coming home from a hard week at work and knowing you can have a cold beer and unwind in front of the footy.

So, the challenge now becomes finding a replacement for the footy - Netflix? Old DVDs? Board games? Talking to the wife?

Whatever fills the void, I will be sure to remind myself of how lucky I am to have the options, to have a healthy wife and kids and to have a job.

These are crazy times and will be hard to navigate, but if we keep calm, listen to the best advice available and think of the greater good, we will get through it.

And, with any luck, the footy will be back on my television before my wife realises how annoying I can be.