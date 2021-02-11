Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Trent Stephen Garner pleaded guilty to possessing a weapon in Gatton court
Trent Stephen Garner pleaded guilty to possessing a weapon in Gatton court
Crime

HANDS UP: Man pulls chocolate bars from pocket during search

Hugh Suffell
11th Feb 2021 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A local concrete labourer has fronted court after police found a weapon in his car when he was buying chocolate in Helidon.

Trent Stephen Garner pleaded guilty to possessing a category M weapon in the Gatton Magistrates Court on February 8.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor said police were conducting patrols in Helidon when they came across two males standing by a ute on January 24, 2021.

Senior sergeant Windsor said police approached the two men, one of them being Garner, and conducted a search of their car.

Police located a folded flick knife in the centre console, that had the ability to be opened with one hand using a button, senior sergeant Windsor said.

The knife had a three to four inch blade, classifying it as a category M weapon.

When given the chance to speak in court, Garner said he was exiting the Helidon store with “three chocolates in my hand” when police approached him.

“He asked me to pull my hands out of my pockets so he could search them,” Garner said.

Garner told Acting Magistrate Graham Carroll “yes it was a flick knife, but I used that for work as a concreter”.

Magistrate Carroll said Garner had previously been charged with possessing a taser last year.

In sentencing he told the court there was “no suggestion” Garner was using the knife for violent purposes but said he should be “careful” where he leaves it as “knives are dangerous”.

Magistrate Carroll imposed a $400 good behaviour bond for four months.

No conviction was recorded.

gatton magistrates court
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Location of $333m Ipswich marijuana farm a secret

        Premium Content Location of $333m Ipswich marijuana farm a secret

        Business The huge medicinal cannabis farm is expected to create more than 230 full-time jobs during construction and ongoing operation

        New dog grooming business a dream come true

        Premium Content New dog grooming business a dream come true

        Business A first time business owner has started a new venture in one of Ipswich’s fastest...

        • 11th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        Kids to benefit, region pathway stronger with NRL team: CEO

        Premium Content Kids to benefit, region pathway stronger with NRL team: CEO

        Rugby League Ipswich Jets support latest national competition bid which would provide tremendous...

        Mower man’s licence pain lingers for two years

        Premium Content Mower man’s licence pain lingers for two years

        News An Ipswich magistrate has warned police now use technology to easily catch out...