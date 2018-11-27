Handmade toys to bring joy to kids in need

GENEROUS: Ian Kennedy, Arthur Brockie, Kath Bather and Brian Bather from The Springs Lifestyle Village in Silkstone helped to make wooden toys which will be donated to the Ipswich Crisis Support Service.

WOODEN toys, lovingly made by seniors from The Springs Lifestyle Village in Silkstone, will be donated to the Ipswich Crisis Support Service just in time for Christmas.

The little aeroplanes, trucks, tanks, penguins, wooden horses and baby cradles will be given to the children of women who are currently seeking refuge.

The group of seniors have spent the past few months in their workshop to ensure all the toys are perfect for the little ones to play with.

Arthur Brockie was one person who dedicated his spare time to making the toys. His mates Ian Kennedy, Brian Bather, Kath Bather, Allan White, Col Patterson and Judy Miller also committed to making the toys for the youngsters.

He said it felt wonderful to help the community.

"We all got together in the workshop and we all made the toys, everyone had a hand in making them," he said.

"In the past we have made toys for the Salvation Army, and those toys went into Brisbane.

"But it's good to donate them to a local charity this year."

Representatives Kelly and Cathy from the Women's Crisis Support Service said they were grateful for the support.

"The toys were absolutely amazing and having the additional support at Christmas time from The Springs is a very big help to us," they said.

"Having extra gifts to give to the kids at Christmas time goes a long way."