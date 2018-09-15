Handiwork sale keeps men chipping away

CUTTING EDGE: Bob Edyvean shows off his wonderful saw blade art with Ipswich Men's Shed president Laurie Caldwell ahead of their annual garage sale.

CUTTING EDGE: Bob Edyvean shows off his wonderful saw blade art with Ipswich Men's Shed president Laurie Caldwell ahead of their annual garage sale. Cordell Richardson

THE IPSWICH Men's Shed is not only bursting at the seams with handymen, but it is also looking to offload some masterfully-built wood and artwork pieces, tools and supplies.

The Bundamba group's biggest fundraiser of the year is coming up, providing Ipswich people with a chance to sample a few goodies while also checking out the facilities that keep 125 blokes happily chipping away three days a week.

Men's Shed president Laurie Caldwell said the annual garage sale offered some beautiful shed-made creations.

"There is kitchenware, kids' toys and even some equipment we no longer need,” Mr Caldwell said.

"It's a big fundraiser we put on every year and we combine it with a barbecue. The prices are cheapish and open to negotiation and we have eftpos facilities.”

Mr Caldwell took over from past president Terry Carter in July. He paid tribute to the great health that Mr Carter left the Men's Shed in after his few years at the helm.

As Men's Shed president number four, Mr Caldwell said he wanted to ensure the membership remained strong and the facility continued to provide a welcoming place for its mostly retired members to get out of the house, enjoy good friendship and pick up some new skills.

The Men's Shed Garage Sale will be held October 6, starting 6.30am, at 3A Mining St, Bundamba.