Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CUTTING EDGE: Bob Edyvean shows off his wonderful saw blade art with Ipswich Men's Shed president Laurie Caldwell ahead of their annual garage sale.
CUTTING EDGE: Bob Edyvean shows off his wonderful saw blade art with Ipswich Men's Shed president Laurie Caldwell ahead of their annual garage sale. Cordell Richardson
News

Handiwork sale keeps men chipping away

15th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE IPSWICH Men's Shed is not only bursting at the seams with handymen, but it is also looking to offload some masterfully-built wood and artwork pieces, tools and supplies.

The Bundamba group's biggest fundraiser of the year is coming up, providing Ipswich people with a chance to sample a few goodies while also checking out the facilities that keep 125 blokes happily chipping away three days a week.

Men's Shed president Laurie Caldwell said the annual garage sale offered some beautiful shed-made creations.

"There is kitchenware, kids' toys and even some equipment we no longer need,” Mr Caldwell said.

"It's a big fundraiser we put on every year and we combine it with a barbecue. The prices are cheapish and open to negotiation and we have eftpos facilities.”

Mr Caldwell took over from past president Terry Carter in July. He paid tribute to the great health that Mr Carter left the Men's Shed in after his few years at the helm.

As Men's Shed president number four, Mr Caldwell said he wanted to ensure the membership remained strong and the facility continued to provide a welcoming place for its mostly retired members to get out of the house, enjoy good friendship and pick up some new skills.

The Men's Shed Garage Sale will be held October 6, starting 6.30am, at 3A Mining St, Bundamba.

fundraiser ipswich men's shed men's shed whatson
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    What a battle: Two Ipswich strike forces to meet

    premium_icon What a battle: Two Ipswich strike forces to meet

    News IT'S a showdown of speed and strategy, experience and excellence.

    • 15th Sep 2018 12:55 AM
    Things go bump in night as 'Bruce the ghost' stalks halls

    premium_icon Things go bump in night as 'Bruce the ghost' stalks halls

    Offbeat Cleaner Nadine Embling has a few tales from her early morning shifts

    • 15th Sep 2018 12:15 AM
    Chips, lollies and swords in poor thief's stealing spree

    premium_icon Chips, lollies and swords in poor thief's stealing spree

    Crime Law catches up with man after house break-ins, stealing

    • 15th Sep 2018 12:10 AM
    Real ghostbusters called to hunt spirits at popular building

    premium_icon Real ghostbusters called to hunt spirits at popular building

    Offbeat Building staff have reported a strange number of kooky incidents

    • 15th Sep 2018 12:02 AM

    Local Partners